Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely: Did Her Father Suffer Heart Attack? Here’s What We Know

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding News: The wedding of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed after a sudden and distressing medical emergency in the family. Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack on Saturday morning while wedding preparations were underway at the Mandhana Farm House in Samdol, Sangli, according to NDTV report.

According to PTI, Smriti Mandhana’s manager Tuhin Mishra confirmed that her father is unwell and that the wedding has been postponed indefinitely. He said that the family is deeply shocked and has decided not to continue with any ceremony until Mr Mandhana fully recovers.

Mr Mandhana was immediately taken to a private hospital in Sangli, where he is currently receiving urgent medical attention. The report claims that the family said that Smriti and her close relatives rushed to the hospital as soon as they received the news. Doctors have said that his condition is stable for now and he is under close observation.

Smriti’s manager said, today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it’s normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let’s not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation, according to the NDTV report.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were expected to get married on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, with close family members and several teammates from India’s Women’s World Cup-winning squad present. Over the last few days, videos and photos of their Bollywood-style pre-wedding celebrations had gone viral on social media. However, the couple will now have to wait longer before they can tie the knot.

