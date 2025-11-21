Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Date: India’s World Cup Winner And Music Composer To Tie Knot On This Date

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Date: India’s World Cup-winning star Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal, unveiling the news through a creatively choreographed Instagram video featuring several of her India teammates. Palash proposed to Smriti 6 days back but shared the video with “She said yes,” caption today, on November 21 as the couple will finally tied the knot on Sunday (November 23, 2025).

Choreographed Reveal With Teammates

Mandhana appeared in the viral clip alongside teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. The group performed a synchronized dance routine to the song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

The final moment of the video showed Mandhana showing off her engagement ring, officially ending months of speculation surrounding her relationship.

Rumours had intensified after Palash Muchhal hinted at an upcoming wedding during an event at the State Press Club in Indore last month. While he refrained from giving a direct confirmation, he remarked that Mandhana would soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.”

PM Modi Reveals Wedding Date

In an extensive congratulatory message to Mandhana and Muchhal, PM Narendra Modi expressed his joy, praising the couple’s shared values and wishing them a life filled with trust, love, and harmony. He poetically noted that Mandhana’s “cover drive” and Muchhal’s “musical symphony” would blend into a beautiful partnership.

It was in the same note that PM Modi confirmed the wedding date- November 23, 2025, putting an end to weeks of public speculation.

PM Modi's message to Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal

Celebration Follows Historic World Cup Win

The engagement comes shortly after Mandhana’s triumph on the cricket field. Just last month, India clinched their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai after defeating South Africa in the final.

Mandhana played a pivotal role in the campaign, finishing as the tournament’s highest run-getter with 434 runs in nine innings, the most scored by an Indian batter in a single edition of the World Cup.

