Home > Sports > Spanish Supercopa Final 2026: Raphinha Steals The Show As El Clasico Drama Sees Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-2

Real Madrid was depending on Kylian Mbappe to net the goal that would either result in the game being prolonged or at least a draw, however, the Catalans' defense and goalkeeper were awesome so the lead was kept.

(Image Credit: FC Barcelona via Instagram)
(Image Credit: FC Barcelona via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 08:36:56 IST

The eagerly awaited Supercopa de Espana final match between Barcelona and Real Madrid was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and both teams were eager to grab the first big trophy of the season. It took only a couple of minutes for the participants to get the very high expectations already out of the way as a very exciting first period with four goals and a complete turnaround of the game’s momentum was experienced by the spectators.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match Highlights

Raphinha from Barcelona opened the scoring with a well placed shot and almost instantly Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid responded with a superb solo run thus equalizing the score. Barcelona lost no time in taking the lead again through Robert Lewandowski, but Gonzalo García was quick to bring the score level for Madrid right at the end of the first half, which resulted in the teams being tied 2-2 at the break after an exciting first 45 minutes. The second half of the match was even more thrilling with both teams trying their best and sharing the possession. The key moment arrived in the 73rd minute when Raphinha netted the second goal for him that night, the ball had a deflection and flew over Real Madrid’s custodian Thibaut Courtois and it was already 3-2. Shortly after Barcelona lost a player and Frenkie de Jong was sent off, they still managed to withstand the long Madrid pressure that followed.

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid was depending on Kylian Mbappe to net the goal that would either result in the game being prolonged or at least a draw, however, the Catalans’ defense and goalkeeper were awesome so the lead was kept. The last whistle was blown with the score at 3-2 in favor of Barcelona, and they could thus take one more exciting El Clasico clash, thus securing the Supercopa and increasing their number of wins over Real Madrid in final matches to two. Raphinha’s outstanding display was the decisive factor for the victory, the power of the Catalans, and the Madrid boys’ misfortune with non utilised opportunities and defensive blunders. This win was not just a trophy for Hansi Flick’s team but a strong and clear announcement in the never ending rivalry between these two giant football clubs.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:36 AM IST
