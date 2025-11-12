LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sri Lankan Cricket Players Urges Pakistan Tour Cancellation Over Safety Concerns After Islamabad Car Blast

At least eight Sri Lankan cricketers have decided to return home without playing in the ongoing tri-nation white-ball series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe due to security concerns. Their decision followed a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12 people and injured 27.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 12, 2025 22:39:52 IST

At least eight Sri Lankan cricketers will return home without playing in the ongoing tri-nation white-ball series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. A Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) official confirmed on Wednesday that the players decided to withdraw after raising safety concerns.

Their fears intensified following Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Islamabad, which killed 12 and injured 27 people near a court. The official said the team management respected the players’ decision and would send replacements to continue the tournament as scheduled.

SLC Considers Continuation of Series Amid Rising Security Tensions

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva stated that the board was preparing a formal statement regarding the team’s participation in the series. He avoided giving further details but confirmed that discussions were ongoing with security agencies. The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled for Thursday, remains uncertain.

However, SLC assured that substitute players would be sent to maintain the team’s commitment to the tri-nation series. Security arrangements are being reviewed following the recent attack in Pakistan’s capital.

Pakistan Tightens Security for Visiting Teams After Suicide Bombing

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) increased security for the Sri Lankan team after the deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad. Despite the blast, the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka proceeded in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, with Pakistan securing a six-run victory.

Officials said extra police and military personnel were deployed near the stadium and players’ hotels. The remaining matches are set for Thursday and Saturday in Rawalpindi, though their conduct depends on SLC’s final decision. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

The withdrawal of Sri Lankan players revived memories of the 2009 Lahore terror attack, when gunmen ambushed the Sri Lankan team bus near Gaddafi Stadium.

Six players were wounded in that assault, which forced international cricket to stay away from Pakistan for nearly ten years. Players reportedly cited this incident while voicing concerns after the latest bombing. The SLC acknowledged their fears and emphasized that player safety remains their top priority, even as the tri-series continues under tighter protection measures.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 10:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS