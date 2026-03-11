LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Set For Return On WWE Raw: Report

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Set For Return On WWE Raw: Report

Stone Cold Steve Austin may appear on WWE Raw in San Antonio on March 16. The show builds toward WrestleMania 42, featuring stars like CM Punk and Becky Lynch.

Stone Cold (Image Credits: X)
Stone Cold (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 11, 2026 09:41:06 IST

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Set For Return On WWE Raw: Report

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last wrestling bout for WWE took place at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 2022, in Arlington, Texas. That evening, he unexpectedly confronted Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred game. Austin emerged victorious by landing his iconic move, the Stone Cold Stunner. It was a memorable moment for fans as it marked his first headed match in 19 years. Historically, Steve Austin declared his retirement after competing at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Therefore, it was quite a shock that he came back to wrestle again after all those years. Nowadays, Stone Cold Steve Austin is not involved in any wrestling matches but merely makes sporadic appearances in WWE. One such presence of his was witnessed at  WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. There, he thrilled the audience by bringing down an ATV to the ringside area.

He even ended up crashing into the barricade next to the ring, which produced an epic moment for everyone present. At that time, when the wrestling weekend was in full swing in Las Vegas, Austin received another degree of recognition from WWE. It was announced that he is a two-time Hall of Fame inductee. This dual distinction also commemorated his iconic WrestleMania 13 bout against Bret Hart, a match so great that it was honoured in the Immortal Moment category.
Fans are speculating that Austin might make another return shortly. The followingepisode of WWE Raw is scheduled for March 16 in the city of San Antonio, Texas. This date holds a special significance for Austin as it corresponds to his well-known catchphrase “3:16”. Being a Texan himself, a lot of fans think that this might be the right moment for him to come on the show.
Wrestling news source WrestleVotes has reported that insiders of WWE are optimistic about Austin’s possibility of showing up on Raw that night. Nevertheless, the promotion has not publicly acknowledged the news of his appearance yet.

WWE Raw Dates

Raw on March 16 will be hosted at Frost Bank Centre, San Antonio. A few major WWE superstars have already announced for the show, such as CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, The Usos, Penta, and Becky Lynch.

Besides this airing, the episode will be usable in creating a buzz for WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled to happen on April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the major linkages announced for that occasion, one will be Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship from Randy Orton.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:17 AM IST
