Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Likely to be Postponed Over This Reason? Chairman Arun Dhumal Drops Big Update on World's Richest T20 League

The US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia has disrupted LPG supplies to India, raising concerns over the smooth conduct of IPL 2026, which begins on March 28 in Bengaluru. The shortage could impact logistics and stadium operations for the world’s richest T20 cricket league.

Several hotels have begun curtailing their menus to manage LPG usage more efficiently. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published: March 10, 2026 23:24:21 IST

The US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia has put an impact on the LPG supply in India. This might affect the smooth running of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is scheduled to begin on March 28. The hotel owner associations in metro cities have reported that the supply is expected to last just a day or two. 

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released a statement via social media that stated, “In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has  issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use.”

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has said that the league is keeping a close watch on the situation. “We are reviewing the development. Since this is an evolving situation, nothing can be said as of now. But given the requirement of the situation, we will take a call accordingly,” Dhumal said while talking to The New Indian Express. 

IPL 2026 Schedule Yet to be Announced

The schedule for the IPL 2026 is yet to be announced with BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealing that the board will announce the schedule for first 20 days on March 12. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL on March 12 after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later.”

IPL Franchises Begin Pre-Season Camps

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru held a small preparation camp at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 10, while 2022 champions Gujarat Titans held practice sessions twice at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara.

Punjab Kings also trained in Abu Dhabi in early February and are currently running a practice camp in Dharamsala, while Sunrisers Hyderabad began their camp on March 1 with their domestic players. Mumbai Indians have also started their training for the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals are likely to assemble for a practice camp in Jaipur from March 15, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their pre-season camp on March 18. 

Delhi Capitals recently did one in Hyderabad and are expected to have one in New Delhi, while Lucknow Super Giants had held a preparatory session in Lucknow.

Traditionally, the two finalists of the previous edition take on each other in the first match of the new season. As per reports, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will either play Punjab Kings whom they defeated in the last edition’s final or will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what is expected to be a blockbuster fixture for the fans.

QUICK LINKS