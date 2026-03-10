‘Bekaar Question Puch Diye Aap’: Why Ishan Kishan Got Angry — Decoding India Wicketkeeper’s Viral Reaction After T20 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan got angry when a reporter asked him about the comments made by ex-cricketer Kirti Azad regarding the team members taking the trophy to a Hindu temple. After winning the T20 World Cup 2026, India celebrated its historic T20 World Cup triumph with a spiritual stop as Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and ICC chairman Jay Shah visited the Hanuman Temple and offered prayers with the trophy in hand.

“Kitna accha World Cup jitte hai, kitna accha sawal aaplog kijiyega, yeh Kirti Azad ne kya bola ispe mein kya bolun? Kuch accha sawal kijiye na ki mazza aya (Winning the World Cup is such a great thing. You people should ask good questions. What can I say about what Kirti Azad said? Please ask some good questions so that it’s enjoyable),” Ishan replied.

Kirti Azad had earlier criticised the Indian team members for visiting the temple on social media. He wrote, “Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara?… The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION’S VICTORY LAP!” He added that India’s 1983 World Cup team represented many religions and said, “When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian in the team.”

Journalist: Kirti Azad said “Shame on Team India for going to Temple after the WC victory” Ishan Kishan : What? Journalist: Kirti Azad said “Shame on Team India for going to Temple after the WC victory” Ishan Kishan : “We have won the World Cup, I expect good questions, Who… pic.twitter.com/8A77NMxCB5 — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) March 10, 2026

Ishan Kishan’s Performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form with the bat. The left-handed batter led Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali title in December last year and was called-up in the Indian team post the win. He started off the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a 20 but returned back to form in the very next fixture to smash a fifty against Namibia.

India then took on Pakistan in the next game in Group Stage game where Ishan played a crucial role and hammered 77 against the arch-rivals. While he made valuable contributions for Team India, Ishan played probably one of most crucial knocks of his career in the final of the marquee event.

After openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson provided the perfect start, Ishan carried the momentum forward as he chipped in with a quick-fire 54 off 25, a knock decorated with 4 maximums and as many boundaries. India eventually posted 255/5 in 20 overs and then bundled out the Kiwis for 159 to win the match by 96 runs and the lift the cup.

India in T20 World Cups

The Men in Blue have featured in T20 World Cup finals four times. The first instance came in 2007 when they won in the inaugural edition while played the final in 2014. India lost to Sri Lanka. Team India played both these finals under MS Dhoni. The third time India played a T20 World Cup final was in 2024 which they won under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Praise from the greats 👏 #TeamIndia legends extend their heartfelt congratulations to the #MenInBlue on their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph 🇮🇳✍️#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/C8IBUK5C65 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2026

India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup thrice.

