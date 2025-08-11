LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony

‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony

The ECB has also been criticized by Sunil Gavaskar who opposed the position taken by the body in leaving out Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson in the trophy presentation, even though they were present in England.

'Same as Australia?' Gavaskar Hits Out at ECB for Ignoring Tendulkar and Anderson at Trophy Ceremony (Image Credit - X)
'Same as Australia?' Gavaskar Hits Out at ECB for Ignoring Tendulkar and Anderson at Trophy Ceremony (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 11, 2025 21:34:35 IST

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticized the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for not including Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson in the trophy presentation at The Oval. Both cricketing giants had been said to be present in England and then removed themselves on the occasion of presentation of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy following the fierce five-Test match.

Absence of Legends in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ceremony

This series lasted five games which saw a draw (2-2) and the young Indian team with Shubman Gill as the leader won by a close margin (six runs) of the last Test match at London. Nevertheless, amidst the importance, both Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson did not seem to pass the trophy to the England captain Ben Stokes and Gill of India. This has been silent with the ECB.

In his Sportstar column, Gavaskar wrote that he was confused as to why both former players were absent in the event yet they were in the country. In response to the parallel case of the recent Border-Gavaskar trophy series where players of cricket Australia left out Allan Border in the trophy presentations when he was present as a broadcaster, he gave his answer.

Comparison to Australia’s Trophy Presentation Controversy

“This was the first-ever series named after Sachin Tendulkar and Jimmy Anderson, two of cricket’s greatest legends. One would have expected both to be present to give the trophy to the two captains, especially since the series ended in a draw. To the best of one’s knowledge, both were in England at the time. So, were they simply not invited? Or was this similar to what happened in Australia earlier this year, when only Allan Border was asked to present the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because Australia had won the series? Since this England series was drawn, perhaps neither was asked to attend the presentation,” Gavaskar wrote.

The ex Indian batting legend also raised the issue of absence of the Pataudi family when Pataudi Medal was presented. He criticized the ideas behind the retirement of a trophy with the name of Pataudis, which did not provide the possibility of a drawn series when the medal is not to be awarded.

Critique of Pataudi Medal Presentation and Trophy Tradition

“Mostly around the world, administrators are brought in to ensure profits and are quite good at it, but they may not have much knowledge about the history of the sport they are presiding over. So, these little gestures are not in their scheme of things. Nobody from the Pataudi family was there either, for the Pataudi medal, which was to be presented to the winning team’s captain. The drawn series showed how silly this idea was of trying to make up to the Pataudis by retiring the trophy named after them. Every time the series is drawn, the medal can’t be presented, can it? Wouldn’t it be better, therefore, to have the medal for the Man of the Series than give it to the winning team’s captain? And what if the captain himself has had an ordinary series and had little impact on the result?

If there had been a result and the Pataudi medal had to be given to the Man of the Series, it would have been a tough choice, for both skippers were simply outstanding.”

For the record, ECB name replaced the classic Pataudi trophy by the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, pay tribute to two cricket legends. India had won the original Pataudi Trophy only once, which was in 2007 after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi presented and handed the trophy to Rahul Dravid who was the captain for India back then.

ALSO READ: Bad News For Fans: WWE’s Top Star Out With Devastating Injury

Tags: ECBJames Andersonsachin tendulkarSunil Gavaskar

RELATED News

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony
‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony
‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony
‘Same as Australia?’ Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At ECB For Ignoring Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson At Trophy Ceremony

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?