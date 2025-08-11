Bad News For Fans: WWE’s Top Star Out With Devastating Injury

WWE NXT Adriana Rizzo has also suffered a blow by telling her fans that she is once again undergoing a long and arduous journey to get fit. The DAngelo Family member Erica confirmed in social media that she has ruptured ACL and meniscus.

WWE Star Plagued by Long Side

It is another big hit to the emerging WWE talent. Rizzo has not been active so long in the past due to another serious injury, which makes the news even more difficult to accept by Rizzo and her fans.

Rizzo made an emotional check in about X and revealed what kind of mental situation she has had to face after this heartbreaking outcome. She was definite, however, that she is willing to work through it.

“Here we go again… torn ACL + meniscus. A setback, not the end,” Rizzo wrote. “As some of you know, I’ve had a string of bad luck with injuries. Ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career.”

Long Recovery Processes to Come

Health professionals calculate that a ruptured ACL and meniscus should take between nine and twelve months of treatment. This will most probably eliminate Rizzo for the remainder of 2025 and even the first few months of 2026.

As an athlete, the revelation of only 26-years of age, is a devastating twist of events to the young man. She has already been out of the ring close to a year ever since sustaining an injury in the form of a ruptured Achilles tendon. That failure occurred prior to her doing anything in WWE television thereby slowing down her climb to commence her career.

Back-to-Back Setbacks

The accidental injury of her lower body is again a harsh blow in life, just after she had returned. The struggles behind the scenes shine through her own words when she says that she wants to be, “100% healthy in the first time in my WWE career” in her words.

Rizzo was to premiere in NXT television in January 2024. She has since become an outstanding character in The D Angelo Family whose characters work cooperatively with Tony D Angelo, Channing Stacks Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino as merciless female enforcer of the gang.

Wrestling World Shows Support

Her athleticism, toughness, and charisma is what placed her as a great member of the NXT women division. Her future may be a temporary stall now, but fans and even her wrestling colleagues are showing support to her as she starts another struggle that is rehabilitation once again.

It is hoped that on that day she returns, in WWE, Adriana Rizzo will actually have the opportunity to test her skills to the fullest and not just in what her career had been so far.

