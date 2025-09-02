Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?

Star Indian T20 batter and captain Surya Kumar Yadav is back in action on the field and ready to light up the Asia Cup with his 360-degree shots. Having taken over the captaincy of India’s T-20 team after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in July 2024 after winning the World Cup held in West Indies and the USA, Yadav has led India with great results.

Surya Kumar Yadav, or better known as SKY, he has led the team in 22 games and won 18 of them, thus giving an impressive success rate of 80%. His most recent game as captain and player was India’s match against England in February this year. India had comfortably won the match and the series by 4-1.

Will Surya Kumar Yadav Enthrall With His Bat in Asia Cup 2025?

However, with the bat, SKY struggled through out the series and returned only ordinary figures, with not a single half century to his name despite batting in all the five games.

This has put a question mark on his batting as a captain, and stats too tell the same story.

As skipper of the Indian team, he has batted in 22 games and amassed 558 runs at a less than impressive average of 26.57 with a hundred and four half-centuries to his name. His strike rate, though, remains high at 163.

However, when we compare his performances as a non-captain batter, the average shoots up to 43, while the strike rate also shows marginal improvement at 167. Moreover, he has scored 2040 runs and hit 3 centuries and 17 half centuries.

Will India Successfully Defend Asia Cup 2025 Title in UAE under Surya Kumar Yadav?

Now, with the stern test of Asia Cup in the UAE looming, SKY will look to silence his critics with robust performances in the event. India will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be another serious team in the Asia Cup, which India will play as a defending champion.

India will begin their proceedings in the Asia Cup by playing against hosts UAE on 10 September, following by the high-profile match against Pakistan on 14 September. Five days later, India will play their last league game against Oman on September 19.

The Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

