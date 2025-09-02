LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?

Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?

Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) returns to lead India in the Asia Cup after Rohit Sharma’s T20 retirement. As captain, he boasts an 80% win rate but struggles with the bat, averaging 26.57 compared to 43 as non-captain. With Pakistan and Afghanistan as key rivals, India starts vs UAE on Sept 10.

The 35-year-old Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. (Image Credit - ANI)
The 35-year-old Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 2, 2025 20:53:42 IST

Star Indian T20 batter and captain Surya Kumar Yadav is back in action on the field and ready to light up the Asia Cup with his 360-degree shots. Having taken over the captaincy of India’s T-20 team after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in July 2024 after winning the World Cup held in West Indies and the USA, Yadav has led India with great results.

Surya Kumar Yadav, or better known as SKY, he has led the team in 22 games and won 18 of them, thus giving an impressive success rate of 80%. His most recent game as captain and player was India’s match against England in February this year. India had comfortably won the match and the series by 4-1.

Will Surya Kumar Yadav Enthrall With His Bat in Asia Cup 2025?

However, with the bat, SKY struggled through out the series and returned only ordinary figures, with not a single half century to his name despite batting in all the five games.

This has put a question mark on his batting as a captain, and stats too tell the same story.

As skipper of the Indian team, he has batted in 22 games and amassed 558 runs at a less than impressive average of 26.57 with a hundred and four half-centuries to his name. His strike rate, though, remains high at 163.

However, when we compare his performances as a non-captain batter, the average shoots up to 43, while the strike rate also shows marginal improvement at 167. Moreover, he has scored 2040 runs and hit 3 centuries and 17 half centuries.

Will India Successfully Defend Asia Cup 2025 Title in UAE under Surya Kumar Yadav? 

Now, with the stern test of Asia Cup in the UAE looming, SKY will look to silence his critics with robust performances in the event. India will be facing arch-rivals Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be another serious team in the Asia Cup, which India will play as a defending champion.

India will begin their proceedings in the Asia Cup by playing against hosts UAE on 10 September, following by the high-profile match against Pakistan on 14 September. Five days later, India will play their last league game against Oman on September 19.

The Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Accepting Bids For Lead Sponsorship Of Team India

Tags: asia cup 2025India T20 teamSurya Kumar Yadav

RELATED News

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted India Playing XI For Match Against UAE – Who’s In, Who’s Out?
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details
Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams
Can Kuldeep Yadav Make the Cut? Ex-Cricketer Doubts Spinner’s Asia Cup Playing XI Spot
You Won’t Believe What MS Dhoni Said: Ex-Teammate Reveals ‘Captain Cool’ Lost His Temper – ‘MS Dhoni Hurled Abuses At Me’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?
Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?
Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?
Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?

QUICK LINKS