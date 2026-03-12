LIVE TV
commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor
Home > Sports > Suryakumar Yadav Downplays Average T20 World Cup 2026 Show, Stresses Team Over Self: ‘Life Will Change Again’

Suryakumar Yadav reflects on India's T20 World Cup 2026 win. Read his exclusive quotes on captaincy, his personal form, and how the 2024 catch changed his life.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 12, 2026 14:13:34 IST

In the aftermath of India’s historic triumph at the T20 World Cup 2026, captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about his journey, his leadership philosophy, and the personal form that critics have scrutinized throughout the tournament. Despite leading India to their third T20 world title with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad, the skipper’s individual blade didn’t always sizzle as fans expected.

Team Success Over Personal Milestones

Addressing the talk surrounding his own run of form, Suryakumar was remarkably unfazed. For the man who took over the reigns of a powerhouse T20 side, the focus was never on the “I” but always on the “We.” In a candid conversation with The Indian Express, he explained how the transition to captaincy shifted his entire perspective on performance.

“Since I took captaincy I never paid attention to personal things — I always had 14 more people with me, and looking after them is just as important. The team was winning, I knew I was going in the right direction, and I knew my runs would come,” he said.

This selfless approach was evident in his decision-making throughout the tournament, often promoting explosive youngsters like Abhishek Sharma and trusting the likes of Sanju Samson to take the lead. For Surya, the captaincy was about building a “virus-like” culture of fearlessness rather than chasing the Orange Cap.

The Catch That Changed Everything

The interview also saw a reflective Surya looking back at the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados. His iconic catch on the boundary to dismiss David Miller is widely regarded as the moment that secured India’s previous title. He credits that split-second miracle for his growth into the leader he is today.

“In 2024, that catch changed my life. Now, after winning this World Cup as captain, I feel my life will change again – this was my dream,” he revealed.

With back-to-back T20 World Cup titles (2024 and 2026) and a Champions Trophy in the bag, the “Surya Era” of Indian cricket is officially here. While critics may point to his 242 runs in the tournament as a “dip” by his lofty standards, the trophy in his cabinet tells a different story.

As India prepares for the upcoming IPL and looks toward the 2028 Olympics, Suryakumar remains grounded. His message is clear: personal runs are a byproduct, but the team’s victory is the ultimate destination.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS