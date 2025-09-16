Suryakumar Yadav’s Coach Fires Back at Mohammad Yousuf After ‘Pig’ Remark For Indian Captain

The scandal of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Yousuf has taken a new turn when Yousuf made extremely obscene statements in Pakistani television. In his appearance, the ex-Pakistan batter repeatedly called Suryakumar Yadav a pig when speaking about the scandalous handshake incident during the Asia Cup 2025.

This scandal came about following the defeat of Pakistan by India by 7 wickets in the group A match. The situation was already strained when the Indian players did not even shake hands as they proceeded to their dressing room, which roused heated discussions in the two countries.

Ashok Aswalkar Blasts Mohammad Yousuf’s Insults

The coach of Suryakumar Yadav during his childhood, Ashok Aswalkar was not afraid to respond to the insults of Mohammad Yousuf. In an interview with NDTV, Aswalkar was disappointed in the conduct of the former cricketer.

“Do they even have anything else to say? They are going to keep saying filthy things. They cannot do what they are meant to on the field. But they are doing everything else. World is watching. This is the only thing that is in their hand and they are doing it quite diligently,” said Aswalkar.

Aswalkar pointed out that these remarks are very unbecoming of an ex-international cricketer, more so when you are talking about players such as Suryakumar Yadav, who are preoccupied only with their cricketing commitments.

Suryakumar Yadav Deserves Respect, Says Coach

The coach is so convinced that the comments made by Mohammad Yousuf are not only negative of the cricketing culture of Pakistan. Ashok Aswalkar indicated that it should be more about doing better on the field than taking personal attacks.

“Everyone has their own reputation. If you are saying things like this after playing cricket at the international level, it is a wrong thing. Everyone should talk at their own levels. It is okay if you are talking about cricketing theories. But it is not good to make comments outside cricket,” Aswalkar added.

Career of Suryakumar Yadav is the product of hard work and discipline and such derogatory comments are unnecessary distractions. Aswalkar reckons the world is keeping a close eye on the situation, and this kind of behavior will not slip unnoticed.

Focus on Cricket, Not Personal Insults

Ashok Aswalkar simply told Pakistani cricketers and commentators a simple message during the Asia Cup rivalry. It is rather the time to concentrate on improving the cricketing strategies and performance of Pakistan instead of concentrating on Suryakumar Yadav or any other Indian.

“Say whatever you want about cricket. Otherwise, you should not take like this about anyone. Our team is playing good cricket. You should also try to play good cricket on the field. You need to concentrate on cricket in their country. Concentrate on cricket, play the game well and everyone will appreciate you. There is no point in talking about other players.”

The words of Aswalkar strongly imply that personal insults are not part of the game. He encourages all players and ex-players to maintain the integrity of the game of cricket and allow performances to speak louder than words.

The Suryakumar Yadav vs Mohammad Yousuf drama is now within the greater Asia Cup 2025 storyline, however, what is being said by Aswalkar is clear and distinct – respect, professionalism, and concentration over the game is what counts the most.

