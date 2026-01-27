T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane’s Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

Speaking on Cricbuzz , Rahane said, “My only response to this is, GG should stay away from social media. Probably not think too much about what people are talking about him or telling him.”

Rahane stressed on the importance of blocking out the outside noise and staying focused on his responsibilities as India head coach. “He played cricket in a great manner and now he is coaching India which is a very responsible job. That’s my personal opinion, something that even I used to do.”

“Staying away from social media and focus on the big event that’s coming, till the World Cup is over,” the 37-year-old added.

Gambhir has faced heavy criticism over his record as India’s head coach in Test cricket. Since succeeding Rahul Dravid, India have managed just one series win — against West Indies — while suffering losses to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, with the England series ending in a draw.