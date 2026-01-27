LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane's Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane's Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

The former India Test captain made the remark while referring to Gambhir’s recent social media exchange with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on X.

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane's Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Last updated: January 27, 2026 21:16:30 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane's Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

T20 World Cup 2026 Team India: Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir would be better off avoiding social media until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Rahane’s comments came in response to Gambhir’s recent exchange with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on X, where the India coach sarcastically hit out at those he felt believed he had “unlimited authority.”

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Rahane said, “My only response to this is, GG should stay away from social media. Probably not think too much about what people are talking about him or telling him.”
 
Rahane stressed on the importance of blocking out the outside noise and staying focused on his responsibilities as India head coach. “He played cricket in a great manner and now he is coaching India which is a very responsible job. That’s my personal opinion, something that even I used to do.”
“Staying away from social media and focus on the big event that’s coming, till the World Cup is over,” the 37-year-old added.

Gambhir has faced heavy criticism over his record as India’s head coach in Test cricket. Since succeeding Rahul Dravid, India have managed just one series win — against West Indies — while suffering losses to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, with the England series ending in a draw.

India’s numbers in T20Is have been far stronger under Gambhir, with the team establishing itself as a dominant force in the format. Under his guidance, India have won around 90 per cent of their matches, recording 20 wins from 22 T20Is and remaining unbeaten in bilateral series heading into the 2026 World Cup. 

The 2026 T20 World Cup gets underway on February 7, with India opening their campaign against the United States of America at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:15 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane’s Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

