T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane’s Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

T20 World Cup 2026 Team India: Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir would be better off avoiding social media until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Rahane’s comments came in response to Gambhir’s recent exchange with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on X, where the India coach sarcastically hit out at those he felt believed he had “unlimited authority.”
Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best! https://t.co/SDNzLt73v5You Might Be Interested In
-
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 21, 2026
Gambhir has faced heavy criticism over his record as India’s head coach in Test cricket. Since succeeding Rahul Dravid, India have managed just one series win — against West Indies — while suffering losses to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, with the England series ending in a draw.
The 2026 T20 World Cup gets underway on February 7, with India opening their campaign against the United States of America at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.