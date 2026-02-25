LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts

The ICC may shift the T20 World Cup 2026 knockout venues if Pakistan or Sri Lanka qualify. Fans will get refunds if matches move. Pakistan must win and depend on other results to reach semifinals.

Pakistan cricket team (Image Credits : X)
Pakistan cricket team (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 25, 2026 16:57:01 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that venues for the knockout matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 could change depending on which teams qualify. Special arrangements have been planned, especially if Pakistan reach the semifinals or the final. Tickets for the semifinals and the final went on sale on Tuesday. The ICC has assured fans that if any match is shifted from its original venue, ticket holders will receive a full refund.

As of now, Kolkata is scheduled to host the first semifinal at Eden Gardens on March 4. The second semifinal is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. The final is currently planned for March 8 in Ahmedabad. However, there is a twist regarding the first semifinal. It has been kept as a “floating” match and could be moved from Kolkata to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will play their match in Colombo on March 4 instead of Kolkata.

There is also a similar condition involving Sri Lanka. If Sri Lanka qualify for the semifinals and face a team other than India, that match will also be shifted to Colombo. In that case, fans who bought tickets for Kolkata will be eligible for refunds. But if India face Sri Lanka in the semifinal, the match will remain in Kolkata as originally planned. There is another important update. If Pakistan manage to reach the final, the summit clash will also be moved to Colombo instead of Ahmedabad.

Fans can already book tickets for the knockout games — March 4 for the first semifinal, March 5 for the second semifinal, and March 8 for the final. Pakistan’s path to the semifinals is still uncertain. Their first Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. At the same time, England’s win in another fixture has made things tougher for them. Pakistan must win their final Super 8 game against Sri Lanka and will still need other results to go in their favour, along with a strong net run rate, to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup History: Who Won The Last India vs Zimbabwe Clash?

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:57 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Announces Ticket Refunds in Kolkata and Ahmedabad If Pakistan Advance to Knockouts

QUICK LINKS