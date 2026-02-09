LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Abdul Rahman BCB keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), reportedly sought a tri-nation series involving India as part of ongoing discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

PCB reportedly insisted of having tri-nation series involving India and Bangladesh. (Photo Credits: AFP)
PCB reportedly insisted of having tri-nation series involving India and Bangladesh. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 9, 2026 20:33:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now demanded a tri-series involving India and Bangladesh, according to a Cricbuzz report. “The PCB was seeking the restoration of bilateral series with India not just for Pakistan, but also for Bangladesh. What is more, the PCB and the BCB have sought a tri-series involving India and themselves,” a Cricbuzz report read.

ICC, however, rejected it, saying such decisions fall exclusively within the remit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Government of India.

Pakistan had earlier announced that the national side will take part in the T20 World Cup 2026 but will boycott the match against India. “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

You Might Be Interested In

The ICC later said, “The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

The ICC said that such “selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.” The statement went on to stress the importance of fairness and integrity in ICC tournaments, saying, “ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

While the ICC acknowledged that governments play a role in national policy, it expressed concern over the wider impact of Pakistan’s stance. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the statement read.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have the final say on whether Pakistan would go ahead with their boycott of the match against India in T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Geo News reported on Monday. 

Iceland Cricket trolls Pakistan ONCE AGAIN!

The Iceland Cricket wrote on X, “The  PCB and BCB have demanded a tri-series with India. They should have demanded one with us, because we would have said ‘yes’ and provided a safe operating space on one of our lava fields for the matches. We are not into brinkmanship.”

Also Read: Meet Imran Khwaja — Jay Shah’s Deputy Leading Talks to Resolve IND vs PAK Match Standoff

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCBbcciind vs pakindia vs pakistanPCBt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Team India Discard Mohammed Shami Smashes 32-Ball Half-Century in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

IND vs PAK: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo

Iceland Cricket Takes A Hilarious Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of The IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match

Ranji Trophy 2026: Bengal’s Sudip Kumar Gharami Falls for 299 vs Andhra, Misses Historic Triple Century | Watch Video

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf’s Kite-Flying Video Goes Viral After T20 World Cup Snub, Fans Troll ‘Patang World Cup’

LATEST NEWS

BIG Relief For India’s Salaried Employees: EPFO’s New App To Allow Direct EPF Withdrawal Through UPI From April | Key Features Explained

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Odisha Horror: Seven-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped By Minor While Parents Were Away For Family Function, Bone-Chilling Incident Gets Caught On CCTV, Reveals Police

Who Was Abdul Rahman? 20-Year-Old Ayodhya Ram Temple Attack Accused Killed Inside Faridabad Jail After Assault By Fellow Inmate

CONCEPT MEDICAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AMONG INDIA’S TOP 30 MID-SIZE BEST WORKPLACES IN MANUFACTURING 2026

Dumas Art Project inaugurated its 11th edition

Children Welfare Centre High School Celebrates Its Grand 42nd Annual Day Function Organised by the Principal Ajay Kaul with Bollywood Luminaries in Attendance

Downing Street Crisis: Keir Starmer Defies Resignation Calls After Top Aide Quits Over Epstein Row, Signals He Is Staying On

After Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s Communications Chief Tim Allan Also Quits; UK PM Loses Second Top Aide As Mandelson-Epstein Row Deepens

Who Was Chinnu Pappu Aka Reshma? 24-Year-Old Social Media Influencer With 200K Followers Found Dead In Rented Flat A Month After Ugly Divorce, Leaves Behind 4-Year-Old Child

India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row
India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row
India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row
India, Pakistan & Bangladesh Tri-Series on the Cards? PCB’s Proposal Explained Amid IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row

QUICK LINKS