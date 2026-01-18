LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup Visa Issue: ICC Steps In As England’s Pakistani-Origin Players Get Clearance, Ali Khan Still Waiting

The ICC stepped in to resolve visa delays ahead of the T20 World Cup, clearing Indian visas for England’s Pakistani-origin players including Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed and Saqib Mahmood, while some players from other teams are still waiting, with authorities saying the process is ongoing before the January 31 deadline.

England Players Get Visa Nod After ICC Push (Image: ANI, file photo)
England Players Get Visa Nod After ICC Push (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 18, 2026 15:04:32 IST

The visa drama surrounding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 which is set to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 has taken a positive turn for some players, thanks to intervention from the International Cricket Council (ICC). After days of uncertainty and worry, a group of England’s players of Pakistani origin have finally received their Indian visas, though several others are still waiting for clearance.

According to the report, the ICC “stepped in to facilitate visa formalities for all 42 players and officials of Pakistani origin” who are expected to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. In England’s squad, those players include spinners Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed and pacer Saqib Mahmood. The trio, along with a few members from the Netherlands squad and Canada staff member Shah Saleem Zafar, have now received their visas and can travel without further delay.

T20 World Cup visa issue: Some visas yet to be approved 

However, not everyone in this group has got their travel documents yet. Players and officials from teams like the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Italy, Bangladesh and Canada who are of Pakistani nationality or origin still need to appear for visa appointments early next week. The deadline for issuing visas to participants is January 31, so there’s still time for the rest to be processed.

The issue came into the spotlight after US cricketer Ali Khan shared an Instagram story saying “visa denial,” which led to widespread speculation on social media.

Visa matters involving players with Pakistani heritage haven’t always been straightforward. The situation grabbed public attention after USA fast bowler Ali Khan posted an Instagram story claiming ‘visa denial’, which sparked social media speculation about applications being outright refused. The ICC’s has moved to help coordinate with Indian High Commissions worldwide and is intended to “avoid last-minute issues before the tournament gets underway”. With these clearances now moving as planned, the ICC is confident that teams will be fully prepared from a logistical standpoint ahead of the competition.

Visa issues have occured in the past as well

This is not the first time visa issues have affected players of Pakistani origin in international cricket. There have been similar delays before, when England spinner Shoaib Bashir missed a Test in India in 2024 due to visa delays. Similarly USA players Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin faced longer processing times in the past as India checks the country of birth rather than nationality. 

Also Read: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play International Cricket Again After The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: latest newssports newsVisa

