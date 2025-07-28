Home > Sports > Tadej Pogacar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title In 2025 After Rain-Soaked Paris Finish

Tadej Pogacar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title In 2025 After Rain-Soaked Paris Finish

Tadej Pogacar secured his fourth Tour de France title after a rain-hit final stage in Paris. Despite already leading, Pogacar attacked on Montmartre climbs. Wout van Aert took Stage 21 victory. Jonas Vingegaard finished second overall, and Florian Lipowitz took third. Pogacar now has 21 Tour stage wins and aims to conquer more classics ahead.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 28, 2025 01:46:00 IST

Tadej Pogacar has claimed his fourth Tour de France title following a dramatic and rain-drenched final stage in Paris on Sunday. The 26-year-old Slovenian cyclist finished the race with a comfortable margin, 4 minutes and 24 seconds ahead of two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard, while Florian Lipowitz secured third, 11 minutes behind.

Though Pogacar had already secured the overall lead due to the neutralisation of times 50 kilometers from the finish because of dangerous weather he still attacked the final stage with full force. The final stage, held on the steep Montmartre climbs, replaced the traditional laps around Paris after the success of the Olympic road race.

Despite not needing to contest the stage win, Pogacar pushed hard through the rain-soaked cobbles of Rue Lepic, cheered on by fans waving flags from windows. Only five riders remained with him by the third and final ascent of the 1.1-kilometer Montmartre climb.

Pogacar initially fended off American Matteo Jorgenson, but was surprised by Belgian rider Wout van Aert, who launched a decisive attack and dropped Pogacar near the top. Van Aert went on to win Stage 21, claiming a prestigious victory on the Champs-Elysées, with Pogacar finishing fourth, 19 seconds behind.

Pogacar’s win brings his total Tour de France stage wins to 21, and his total across all major races to 30, including six wins at the Giro d’Italia and three at the Spanish Vuelta. This year, he won four Tour stages, including an uphill time trial and the hilly Stage 4, which marked the 100th win of his professional career.

Lipowitz, a 24-year-old German, reached his first-ever Grand Tour podium and had earlier placed third at the Criterium du Dauphiné, hinting at future potential.

This marks the fifth consecutive year Pogacar and Vingegaard have finished 1-2. Pogacar won in 2020, 2021, 2024, and now 2025. Vingegaard was second in 2021 and 2025, but won the Tour in 2022 and 2023.

Pogacar has also claimed the Giro d’Italia, completing the rare Giro-Tour double last year something not seen since Marco Pantani in 1998. He has yet to win the Vuelta, a feat accomplished by cycling greats like Merckx, Hinault, and Anquetil.

Though he hasn’t won the Paris-Roubaix or Milan-San Remo, Pogacar is determined. This year, he competed but was beaten both times by Mathieu van der Poel. Next season could see Pogacar return stronger to chase those elusive wins.

Whether he attempts the Vuelta a España remains uncertain.

