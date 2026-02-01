LIVE TV
Tahir Mukhtar Cause Of Death: Gaming Creator Tahirfuego Dies At 24 Due To…

Tahir Mukhtar Cause Of Death: Gaming Creator Tahirfuego Dies At 24 Due To…

Tahir Fuego, a 24-year-old Free Fire player and content creator, has died after being found critical at a Navi Mumbai esports bootcamp. His sudden death has shocked the Indian gaming community and restarted conversations around mental health in esports.

Who Was Tahir Fuego (Image: Instagram/ Tahir Mukhtar)
Who Was Tahir Fuego (Image: Instagram/ Tahir Mukhtar)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 22:10:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tahir Mukhtar Cause Of Death: Gaming Creator Tahirfuego Dies At 24 Due To…

The Indian gaming community is in shock after the death of popular Free Fire player and content creator Tahir “Fuego” Mukhtar. He was only 24 years old. The news came late on January 31, and since then, tributes have been pouring in from fans, gamers, and influencers across social media.

According to reports, Tahir was found in a critical condition at the GodLike Esports bootcamp in Navi Mumbai. He was rushed to a hospital right away and put on ventilator support. Doctors tried to save Tahir Fuego, however he did not survive and was declared dead later. The exact cause of his death has not been officially confirmed yet. However, some reports suggest that the death may be a case of self-harm. Authorities are still looking into the matter

Who Was Tahir Fuego?

Tahir was a well-known and respected name in the Free Fire esports scene. Reports say that he started out as a professional player and later became a full-time content creator. During his career, Tahir Fuego played for top esports organisations like Nigma Galaxy and GodLike Esports. He had delivered several strong performances in tournaments. Tahir Fuego won Rumble in the Jungle Week 2 . He had competed in major events such as the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall and the Villager Esports Winter Masters.

Later on he stepped away from competitive play, Tahir Fuego focused on content creation. His live streams and videos were loved by fans for their energy and honesty. Many followers said they liked him because he stayed real, spoke openly, and always motivated young gamers who looked up to him.

Gaming Community Reacts

As soon as the news of his death broke, social media was filled with emotional messages. Fans posted tributes like, “RIP Tahir, one of the most hardworking gamers” and “Gone too soon, rest in peace brother.” Many said they were still unable to believe that he was no longer there.

Popular gaming influencer Payal Gaming who is also known as Payal Dhare, reacted to the news and shared her grief. Several esports teams and creators also posted simple RIP messages, which shows how deeply his loss has affected the community.

Tahir’s death has once again brought attention to mental health issues in gaming and esports. Many people online spoke about the pressure players face in the world e-gaming and content creation. 

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 10:10 PM IST
