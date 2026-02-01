WWE Royal Rumble Match: Roman Reigns Wins Men’s Rumble Match, Secures Spot At WrestleMania 42

This was held at the location of the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 on January 31 in Riyadh Saudi Arabia where Roman Reigns won the men’s Royal Rumble using his last elimination of Gunther in the last seconds of the 30 man battle royal on the over the top ropes. The Royal Rumble win gives Reigns the second victory of the event that makes him one of the most significant performers of WWE and qualifies him to give Ali one championship title at WrestleMania. His battle experience and his trademark spear move helped reigns get rid of his opponents in order to win against Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and Randy Orton that initiated the development process of the new WWE annual show.

Roman Reigns Wins Men’s Rumble Match

There were a few other headline grabbing moments of the night that influenced the WrestleMania scene as well. Liv Morgan secured a career winning match in the women’s royal rumble after surviving all the entrants including Tiffany Stratton and Sol Ruca to earn her a place in wrestleMania 42. Morgan won an exciting game that had unpredictable reversals and excellent acts as it made her a serious candidate for the most significant WWE championship game. Gunther had shown that he was dominant by winning over AJ Styles in a battle that threatened the career of AJ Styles leading to one of the most sincere goodbyes of the night.

WWE Royal Rumble Match

The outcome of the Royal Rumble match demonstrates the fact that the first WWE pay-per-view event of the year generated interesting storylines that constructed the necessary plot elements that would be developed further until the next event, WrestleMania. Reigns has now the power to dictate how he chooses his championship as he is able to choose between the Undisputed WWE Champion and other champions. WrestleMania season 2026 Royal Rumble was an event that launched the event due to the outstanding performances and sudden events that had enormous consequences on the future of the WWE stars.

