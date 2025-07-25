Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday in Dhaka, with representatives from all member nations present. One of the major decisions taken during the meeting was the inclusion of cricket in the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

“ACC has announced the inclusion of cricket in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan, which will see participation 10 (ten) men’s and 8 (eight) women’s teams from across the continent, to be chosen based on their rankings,” a release said.

Mohsin Naqvi Chairs AGM in Dhaka

The meeting was led by Mohsin Naqvi, President of the ACC and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. All ACC members were present at the meeting. Naqvi expressed his gratitude to Aminul Islam, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), for the excellent arrangements in hosting the event.

He acknowledged the importance of holding the ACC AGM in Dhaka for the first time and thanked the BCB for ensuring a warm, professional, and collaborative environment, according to the official statement.

ACC Expands with New Members

During the session, the ACC also welcomed three new countries—Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines—into the organization. This move aims to grow the sport in newer, emerging cricket regions and signals the ACC’s commitment to expanding the game’s presence.

The members also showed strong support for continuing the development and promotion of cricket across Asia. They stressed the importance of unity and a shared vision to take the sport forward.

Asia Cup 2025 Decision Awaited

Following the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi addressed the topic of the Asia Cup 2025. He mentioned that the announcement will be made shortly and that talks with the BCCI are ongoing.

“The tournament will be announced soon. We are in consultation with BCCI, we will announce it soon. I am very much hopeful we will resolve the issue,” he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Team India to Tour England in 2026

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released its 2026 schedule, which features a major tour by Team India. Interestingly, India won’t play any Test matches this time but will participate in five T20Is and three ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to be part of the ODI squad. This tour could be their final appearance on English soil, especially since both players have retired from T20 internationals. However, they remain active in ODIs as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England