Home > Sports > Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

The ACC has confirmed cricket’s return at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, with Team India set to participate. Ten men’s and eight women’s teams will compete. The AGM also discussed the Asia Cup 2025 and revealed India's white-ball tour of England in 2026.

Team India to Play in 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion (Image Credit - X)
Team India to Play in 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 25, 2025 05:35:14 IST

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday in Dhaka, with representatives from all member nations present. One of the major decisions taken during the meeting was the inclusion of cricket in the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

“ACC has announced the inclusion of cricket in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 to be held in Japan, which will see participation 10 (ten) men’s and 8 (eight) women’s teams from across the continent, to be chosen based on their rankings,” a release said.

Mohsin Naqvi Chairs AGM in Dhaka

The meeting was led by Mohsin Naqvi, President of the ACC and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. All ACC members were present at the meeting. Naqvi expressed his gratitude to Aminul Islam, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), for the excellent arrangements in hosting the event.

He acknowledged the importance of holding the ACC AGM in Dhaka for the first time and thanked the BCB for ensuring a warm, professional, and collaborative environment, according to the official statement.

ACC Expands with New Members

During the session, the ACC also welcomed three new countries—Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines—into the organization. This move aims to grow the sport in newer, emerging cricket regions and signals the ACC’s commitment to expanding the game’s presence.

The members also showed strong support for continuing the development and promotion of cricket across Asia. They stressed the importance of unity and a shared vision to take the sport forward.

Asia Cup 2025 Decision Awaited

Following the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi addressed the topic of the Asia Cup 2025. He mentioned that the announcement will be made shortly and that talks with the BCCI are ongoing.

“The tournament will be announced soon. We are in consultation with BCCI, we will announce it soon. I am very much hopeful we will resolve the issue,” he said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Team India to Tour England in 2026

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released its 2026 schedule, which features a major tour by Team India. Interestingly, India won’t play any Test matches this time but will participate in five T20Is and three ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to be part of the ODI squad. This tour could be their final appearance on English soil, especially since both players have retired from T20 internationals. However, they remain active in ODIs as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England

Tags: asia cup 2025Asian Games 2026bcciteam india

RELATED News

PM Modi Gifts Bat Signed By India’s Cricket World Cup Winners To Young Players During UK Visit
ECB Confirms India’s ODI Tour: Know When You’ll See Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Last Play In England
Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Rishabh Pant’s Determination Despite Toe Injury: ‘Playing Through Pain..’
Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh Make History: Enter FIDE Women’s World Cup Final For India’s First World Chess Title
Vince McMahon Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Calls Him The ‘GOAT WWE Superstar’ Following His Passing

LATEST NEWS

Gaza Ceasefire Talks: US Pulls Out, Cites Hamas’ Bad Faith As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Holds Puja At The Crime Scene In Meghalaya
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted
Neuralink Implants Ninth Brain Chip, Elon Musk Eyes Human-AI Merger
J&K CM Omar Abdullah To Take Action Against Showrooms Misbranding Machine Made Carpets
Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Quits Days After CEO Andy Byron
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion
Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion
Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion
Team India To Play In 2026 Asian Games as ACC Confirms Cricket’s Inclusion

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?