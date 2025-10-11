Thala 2026? Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL Next Season, CSK Gives Hint!

With the IPL 2026 retention date closing in, guesses are still ongoing as to whether or not MS Dhoni will play in the upcoming season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It has been reported that Dhoni has not made a thin sliced final decision and is more likely to wait 6 to 8 more months after the completion of the present season to evaluate his fitness and form before making a decision to play in 2026.

Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026?

CSK, on its part, seems to be providing an update in an indirect manner by keeping Dhoni in the talks, and being ready to take several situations into consideration. According to some of his insiders, Dhoni would like to play one more season, but only upon whether his body can sustain him. Meanwhile, the franchise will be strategizing on how to retain its players and Dhoni will be one of the central ones in case he chooses to retain. To make the matter even more interesting, CSK is said to be interested in keeping five or six major players before the next season. The fact that Dhoni remains is necessary not only as a player on the field but also as an icon to the fans. Conversely, the current age of Dhoni he is in his early 40s and his prior injury record, in particular, knee problems, all play an important role in the choice made by Dhoni.

Don’t worry, we’ve updated the bio 😉 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 10, 2025







CSK Drops A Major Hint On Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2026

A change in the retention regulations is another factor. It is discussed that BCCI may reintroduce a clause that enables retired foreign players retired at least 5 years to be treated as uncapped, something that CSK may use to keep Dhoni with better conditions. Finally, the cricket world is keeping a keen eye, the ability of Dhoni to wear a yellow jersey again in 2026 is determined by the physical fitness of the player, the future strategy of keeping the franchise, and timely news over the next few months.

