LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Sports > The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans

The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans

The concept was for Hogan to appear like he was exploding from his clothes, very much like the popular television version of The Incredible Hulk, played by Lou Ferrigno.

Not only did parents look horrified at their tattered t-shirts, but millions of children imitated the act.
Not only did parents look horrified at their tattered t-shirts, but millions of children imitated the act.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 24, 2025 23:33:58 IST

Very few moments in wrestling have the visceral energy and grand spectacle of Hulk Hogan ripping his shirt from neck to belly button before the start of a match, his veins erupting, the crowds roaring, the music blaring. But aside from the spectacle and showmanship, the story behind that vastly important “shirt rip” is more than that: It involves an interesting combination of the performance, the planning, and social/pop culture influencers long before Hulkamania was even in full effect.

‘Shirt rip’ became a part of his persona

In a recent, and now last, very touching interview with famous wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Hogan relates the story behind the iconic shirt rip and how it became a part of his persona. It wasn’t a last-minute gimmick or a simple demonstration of strength. In fact, Hulk’s then-wife Linda was the one to make sure the rip would work perfectly every single time. She went as far as pre-cutting three or four very small slits in the back of the shirt with a small notch at the neckline. This ensured that the shirt would rip cleanly and Hulk didn’t have to worry about fumbling when performing the action.

But the roots of the gesture go even deeper. It all started in the American Wrestling Association (AWA), with promoter Vern Gagne serving as the steward of the idea. The concept was for Hogan to appear like he was exploding from his clothes, very much like the popular television version of The Incredible Hulk, played by Lou Ferrigno. At that time, Hogan was even using the moniker “The Incredible Hulk Hogan,” an homage to the character that inspired a larger-than-life image. The shirt rip was not simply performance, it was identity. It presented a visual cue that. 

The tag of All American Hero

Hulkamania had arrived and things were about to get wild. Millions of kids emulated the act, not to mention parents who were horrified by their tattered t-shirts. Although Hogan would wear red and yellow instead of the red, white, and blue you would expect from an “All-American” hero, the shirt rip was bigger than color. It became a representation of power, charm, and an era when professional wrestling resembled illusions of grandeur. In this moment when fans are mourning the death of Terry Bollea, the man who portrayed the legend, they will not remember the shirt rip as a stunt but as the very heartbeat of Hulkamania.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris’ Indian Heritage: ‘Is Kamala a chameleon?’

Tags: Hogan Shirt riphulk hoganhulk hogan deathHulk hogan poseWWE

RELATED News

When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH
Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend
Hulk Hogan Once Revealed How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Saved Him From Suicide
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris’ Indian Heritage: ‘Is Kamala A Chameleon?’

LATEST NEWS

UK’s PM Starmer Says Deal With India a Boost for British Families
Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 Premieres 2025: When And Where To Watch
GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Day 2: Oversubscribed, Want To know more?
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans
Srinagar: Alleged Assault On An On-Duty Doctor Sparks Protests
India and France Join Hands To Boost Vocational Education and Skill Development
Realme 15 Pro 5G And Realme 15 Launched In India With AI Edit Genie, 50MP Cameras, And 7000mAh Battery
Vivo T4R 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Slim Design, 50MP Sony Camera, And Dimensity 7400 Chip Inside
India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans
The Origin of Hulk Hogan’s Signature ‘Shirt Rip’ That Electrified Wrestling Fans

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?