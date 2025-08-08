The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Just Got A MAJOR Shake-Up: Bengaluru No Longer In The Running?

ICC Women ODI World Cup 2025 that will be hosted in India in the period September 30 to November 2, 2025 could have a major shift in venue.

There is a possibility of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that was initially supposed to host four matches including the final losing the chances to host these matches.

Delay in Permission to Bengaluru Matches

A Cricbuzz report said the ODIs world cup events in Bengaluru are not certain due to the fact that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) remains waiting to get clearance from the state government.

This has been delayed because of a tragic stampede in June, involving the death of 11 people, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumph celebrations of the IPL.

The incident resulted in the case in court and the officials are yet to approve World Cup matches in the city.

On caution, the KSCA has already changed the Maharaja cup T20 tournament to Mysuru pending a final call on the women tournament.

KSCA Awaits State Government Response

“We’ve written to the State Government and are awaiting a response. It’s not as if they’ve denied permission. If that were the policy, they wouldn’t have allowed the Maharaja Cup in Mysuru. So, we’re waiting,” a KSCA official told Cricbuzz.

“There is some more time for this, and we’re going step by step,” the official added.

The confusion has thrown one of the marquee venues of the Women ODI world cup into the limelight only weeks before the opening.

Important Bengaluru Games Called into Question

The opening match between India and Sri Lanka would be on Sep 30 at Bengaluru.

England vs South Africa on October 4, India vs Bangladesh on October 26, and the second semifinal on October 30 are also lined up at the city.

Failing to make the final, the championship game on November 2 will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in case Pakistan is not in the final.

But in the event that Pakistan is qualified then the title match would be contested in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo instead.

ODI World Cups Venues of Other Women

The 2025 Women ODI World Cup will be held in the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam and R. Premadasa stadium in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo among other facilities outside Bengaluru.

Eight teams-India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia–will play to earn the trophy in the tournament.

The question on whether Bengaluru will still be a part of the list lies solely in the decision that was pending by the state government.

