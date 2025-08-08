LIVE TV
Home > Sports > YOU WON'T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star's Shocking Reaction To England Snub

YOU WON'T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star's Shocking Reaction To England Snub

Abhimanyu Easwaran missed out in India XI in the England series despite good form, and was short tempered. His father told that Easwaran soon regained his concentration on the Duleep trophy and took inspiration when Gautam Gambhir told Easwaran that he is going to be given a fair chance of debut and long stint in the national team.

YOU WON'T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star's Shocking Reaction To England Snub (Image Credit - X)
YOU WON'T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star's Shocking Reaction To England Snub (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 8, 2025 09:06:21 IST

After being left out in the opening match of the series in Leeds in June this year to play against England, though having played well in the two India A games that came before the Anderson- Tendulkar Trophy, Abhimanyu Easwaran found little hope of making the XI. As the series went along the increased noise level grew among professionals who urged his inclusion quieted down. However, Easwaran thought that The Oval would be the place where his wait could be over.

Hope Rises Amid Injuries in Indian Camp

The Indian camp had been suddenly smitten by a spate of injuries. After the stalemate in Manchester, India obtained a genuine opportunity to not lose the series at the fourth Test in London, which the team management noted by considering various options in forming the playing line up.

Alas again Easwaran was refused. It put him in a state of being “pissed off” as his father Ranganathan Parameshwaran Easwaran told Vickey Lalwani in a chat at his YouTube channel. Shortly, though.

Speaking out the content of their telephonic conversation following the last Test rebuff, Ranganathan maintained that his son had lost no time in diverting his thinking process on to the impending Duleep Trophy and did not allow the disappointment obstruct his long term goal.

Shifting Focus to the Duleep Trophy

“My son will fly to Bengaluru to prepare for the Duleep Trophy. He’ll spend 10-12 days there, return to Dehradun for a few days, and then head back. He was disturbed after not being picked for the fifth Test—he was expecting that call. I told him, ‘Son, you have lived your dream.’ He replied, ‘I understand. I’ve lived my dream for 23 years, and not getting picked for one or two matches won’t shatter that.'”

Pressed further about the call, Ranganathan added: “He was pissed off because he wasn’t picked. When I called him, he said, ‘Dad, I still haven’t found a place.’”

Gautam Gambhir’s Words of Assurance

Another revelation made by Ranganathan is that even though the disappointment of not being picked was a heartbreaking experience in England, what has kept his son going is a promise his Father has got after his chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir that he will be available in India team and that at the time when he is picked, he will be given a longer rope rather than being judged after 1-2 games.

“Gautam Gambhir, when he spoke to my son, he assured him see you you’re doing the right kind of things you’ll get your turn you’ll get a long run. ‘I’m not the one who will push you out after one or two matches. I’ll give you a long rope.’ That’s what my son communicated to me. The entire coaching team assured him that he’ll get his due, he’ll get his long run. That’s the best I can say. My son is waiting for 4 years, He’s put in 23 years of hard work,” Ranganathan added.

A Wait that had Been Years of Hard Work

To Easwaran, the snub in England was simply one of the hiccups in a lifetime career, which has been defined by persistence. Having spent more than 20 years in his cause, he is always prepared whenever his name will be called at last it would be upcoming since he carries with him the support of his coach to assert himself.

YOU WON’T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star’s Shocking Reaction To England Snub

YOU WON’T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star’s Shocking Reaction To England Snub
YOU WON’T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star’s Shocking Reaction To England Snub
YOU WON’T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star’s Shocking Reaction To England Snub
YOU WON’T BELIEVE What Gautam Gambhir Told Him! India Star’s Shocking Reaction To England Snub

