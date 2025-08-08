Breaking: Pakistani Cricketer Haider Ali Arrested In England Over Rape Allegation

Greater Manchester Police arrested Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali in connection with an alleged rape allegation, adding that the incident took place during the Pakistani Shaheens’ recent tour of England. Pakistani Shaheens’ represents Pakistan in second-tier international cricket.

A statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated Haider Ali is currently under criminal investigation in England.

News agency the Associated Press reported that the PCB acknowledged that the matter involves Haider Ali and stated it is cooperating with the relevant authorities.

However, the PCB did not specify the nature of the investigation into the 24-year-old Ali.

The PCB suspended Ali effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

It said that the PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course, the AP reported.

Ali has made his presence in the two one-day internationals and 35 T20S for Pakistan. He made his international debut in 2020.

