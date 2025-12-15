‘Their Success Has Made The Entire Nation Proud’: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team After Historic World Cup Title

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian squash team after they created history by lifting the maiden World Cup title. “Congratulations to the Indian Squash Team for creating history and winning their first-ever World Cup title at SDAT Squash World Cup 2025! Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh have displayed tremendous dedication and determination. Their success has made the entire nation proud. This win will also boost the popularity of squash among our youth,” PM Modi said on X.

The Indian team comprising Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh put up a brilliant show during the tournament and remained unbeaten right till the end. They first defeated Switzerland and Brazil by 4-0 and then followed it up with a 3-0 win against South Africa in the quarter-finals. India then stunned Egypt and clinched a 3-0 win in the semis.

The team continued their form in the final and defeated top-seeded Hong Kong by 3-0 in Chennai.

India kicked off the finale after 79th-ranked veteran Joshna Chinnappa defeated world number 37 Lee Ka Yi (7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1) in the opening women’s singles match. She won 3-1. Asian Games medalist Abhay Singh, India’s top-ranked men’s singles player at world number 29, extended the lead with a 3-0 win over world number 42 Alex Lau (7-1, 7-4, 7-4) in just 19 minutes.

Anahat Singh then stretched the winning run with an impressive 3-0 victory against world number 31 Tomato Ho (7-2, 7-2, 7-5), ensuring India achieved a historic clean sweep without needing their national champion Velavan Senthilkumar to play.