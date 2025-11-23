‘Thodi Der Humne Wait Kiya, Lekin…’ Smriti Mandhana’s Manager Reveals What Exactly Happened As Cricketer’s Father Gets Rushed To Hospital Hours Before Wedding Ceremony

The marriage of Smriti Mandhana with Palash Muchhal has been indefinitely postponed due to the illness of the father of the cricketer, Mandhana confirmed his marriage with Muchhal through his manager Tuhin Mishra. Mandhana was to get married November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Smriti Mandhana Postpones Wedding to Palash Muchhal

The manager of Mandhana affirmed to the media that the development took place. “This morning, as Smriti was eating breakfast, and his father was taking his meal, his health failed him. We waited some time, and thought he would be alright. However, when it worsened to the point of calling an ambulance and taking him to the hospital,” her manager, Tuhin Mishra, revealed.

He further stated, “Smriti is very attached to her father. She has resolved that marriage will be postponed until he gets well. Her father lies under observation and the doctor has informed that he will have to remain in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is evident, she desires to see her father fine, and then marry.”

VIDEO | Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/K5EVJwyR4h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Wedding

The mehndi ceremony was recently attended by Mandhana and Muchhal since only close people were present including the teammates in the Mandhanas cricket team. The cricketing Indian women actively shared the photos of the ceremony with their social media.

It would be a small wedding, according to Palash. “Yes, it’s an afternoon wedding. There are no extravagant people who are invited, just our close ones. On my side we have approximately 70 guests and her about 70 guests. It is a small wedding and no celebration. It will be a small party and some few political and cricketing people. It will be an intimate party, Palash said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had sent his congratulations to the couple, saying, “To walk hand in hand in all seasons of life, one hopes that the couple will be strong because of each other and their hearts, minds, and souls should be compatible.”

He added, “May their dreams combine and bloom together leading them to a well-wish future with lots of joy and profound comprehension,” wrote Modi to the couple. concluding, “May Smriti and Palaash construct a mutual life based on trust, being alongside one another at all times, taking responsibilities lovingly and developing against the needs of each other with his flaws and strengths.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely