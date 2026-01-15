LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026: India Vs Pakistan Match Tickets Sell Out In Minutes, Website Crashes Under Fan Rush

The release of tickets for the India-Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup 2026 caused a huge surge in demand, leading to technical problems on the ticket platform. The India-Pakistan rivalry is a major draw for the tournament, and fans are eagerly awaiting the match.

Photo Credits : X
Photo Credits : X

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 15, 2026 12:27:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The excitement for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reached new heights on Wednesday when tickets went on sale for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in Sri Lanka. This rivalry, one of the most famous in cricket, will take place on February 15 in Colombo and has quickly become the most sought-after game of the tournament.

The second phase of ticket sales

When the second phase of ticket sales was released, fans rushed to buy tickets for the game, causing chaos on the BookMyShow platform, which was responsible for handling the sales. Within minutes, tens of thousands of people tried to secure their seats, overwhelming the website and app. The high traffic caused the site to crash almost immediately. Many users faced issues like failed transactions and long waiting times. The platform’s servers were unable to handle the massive demand.
According to reports, the intense demand was mostly driven by the India-Pakistan match, highlighting just how much interest the rivalry generates globally. No other cricket match attracts as much attention as India vs Pakistan, and the anticipation for their first meeting in the tournament has only grown.

India’s group stage matches schedule 

February 7: India vs USA — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)
February 12: India vs Namibia — Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)
February 15: India vs Pakistan — R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:30 PM IST)
February 18: India vs Netherlands — Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Asia cup 2025 Highlights

In the Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan in all three matches to win the tournament. However, the controversy didn’t stop there. The Indian team decided not to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), who is also Pakistan’s PCB chairman and Interior Minister. The issue remains unresolved, and the Asia Cup trophy is still kept at the ACC office in Dubai.

India Squad 

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:21 PM IST
