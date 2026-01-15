U19 World Cup 2026: The Under-19 World Cup of India has been launched in a very spirited manner as the team moves to reclaim its title on southern African grounds and faces the USA in its first game. A team of 14-year-old cricketing maestro Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already begun his career popularly, is the one to talk about. Fans and experts are already making loud predictions about him becoming one of the future stars of India due to his exceptional talent.

U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Being Compared To Virat Kohli

U19 World Cup 2026: In the last year, the boy setting the age group standards for cricket has collected 973 runs in Youth ODIs, which makes him the only one close enough to Kohli in India’s all time list of youngest players and tantalizingly near the mark for one at this age. His fearless strokeplay and consistency have made him one of the most watched young talents as India starts its quest for a sixth U19 World Cup title. Sooryavanshi’s teenage journey to this point has been nothing short of phenomenal. The young international player has truly been a sensation and a consistent performer at the same time, as his dazzling batting in different tournaments brought him to the limelight, one of which was a magnificent century in a practice match with Scotland, where he literally set the record for a hundred in just 50 balls. The impressive batting technique has established him as a possible star of the future and has made him likened to some of the worst Indian players, underlining his capability to perform in difficult situations even when bowling is done by experienced and older ones.

U19 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Today

U19 World Cup 2026: He has been successful on the cricket field during a time when he broke several records in domestic and age group formats, which highlighted his unique talent and his maturity which was above his years. The Indian U19 cricket team has begun their journey for the World Cup and the spotlight will stay very much on Sooryavanshi who not only wishes his team to succeed but also aims for individual milestones that could further secure his place among cricket’s rising stars. He possesses power, technique, and composure together which indicates that this young batter’s story is just starting to unfold.

