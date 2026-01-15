LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

U19 World Cup 2026: The Indian U19 cricket team has begun their journey for the World Cup and the spotlight will stay very much on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who not only wishes his team to succeed but also aims for individual milestones that could further secure his place among cricket's rising stars.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 15, 2026 11:16:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

U19 World Cup 2026: The Under-19 World Cup of India has been launched in a very spirited manner as the team moves to reclaim its title on southern African grounds and faces the USA in its first game. A team of 14-year-old cricketing maestro Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already begun his career popularly, is the one to talk about. Fans and experts are already making loud predictions about him becoming one of the future stars of India due to his exceptional talent.

You Might Be Interested In

U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Being Compared To Virat Kohli 

U19 World Cup 2026: In the last year, the boy setting the age group standards for cricket has collected 973 runs in Youth ODIs, which makes him the only one close enough to Kohli in India’s all time list of youngest players and tantalizingly near the mark for one at this age. His fearless strokeplay and consistency have made him one of the most watched young talents as India starts its quest for a sixth U19 World Cup title. Sooryavanshi’s teenage journey to this point has been nothing short of phenomenal. The young international player has truly been a sensation and a consistent performer at the same time, as his dazzling batting in different tournaments brought him to the limelight, one of which was a magnificent century in a practice match with Scotland, where he literally set the record for a hundred in just 50 balls. The impressive batting technique has established him as a possible star of the future and has made him likened to some of the worst Indian players, underlining his capability to perform in difficult situations even when bowling is done by experienced and older ones.

U19 World Cup 2026: India vs USA Today 

U19 World Cup 2026: He has been successful on the cricket field during a time when he broke several records in domestic and age group formats, which highlighted his unique talent and his maturity which was above his years. The Indian U19 cricket team has begun their journey for the World Cup and the spotlight will stay very much on Sooryavanshi who not only wishes his team to succeed but also aims for individual milestones that could further secure his place among cricket’s rising stars. He possesses power, technique, and composure together which indicates that this young batter’s story is just starting to unfold.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 11:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: U19 World CupU19 World Cup 2026U19 World Cup 2026 ind vs usaU19 World Cup indiaU19 World Cup vaibhav sooryavanshiVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 wc

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Again? Check Date And Venue

LA 2028 Olympics Ticket Draw Begins: Here’s How To Register, Buy And What They Cost | Check All Details Inside

India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

MC Mary Kom Vs Karung Onkholer: Star Boxer Once Accused Ex-Husband Of Misusing Her Money On A TV Show, Old Video Goes Viral Amid Explosive Allegations Of Her Affair

KL Rahul’s Ton Goes In Vain As Daryl Mitchell Takes New Zealand Over Vs India To Level Series

LATEST NEWS

Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale 2026 Goes Live: Top Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Other Appliances & More

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Questions Stock Market Holiday, Calls It ‘Poor Planning’ As BSE NSE Remain Shut

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

Sonam Kapoor Unleashed: When Her Curves Do All the Talking

Maharashtra Civic Polls: From Akshay Kumar To Sachin Tendulkar, Celebrities Turn Up To Vote In BMC Elections

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Postponed: Refunds Delayed To January 15, Listing On January 19, GMP Today

‘Harassed, Blackmailed To Stay Back’: Sarabjeet Kaur, Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted, Married Pakistani Man Begs For Help, Pleads To Return In Viral Audio

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15.01.2026): Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?
U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?
U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?
U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

QUICK LINKS