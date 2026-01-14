LIVE TV
India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

ICC U19, India vs USA live: When, where and how to watch the match LIVE? Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre will be in spotlight.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Image Credit: ANI)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 14, 2026 20:06:26 IST

India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

India will begin the U19 World Cup campaign against USA. The spotlight will be on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has so far scored six hundreds in six different countries. Suryavanshi has been in good touch with the bat and he will look to continue that patch in the completition. 

India U-19 vs USA-I9 ICC World Cup match details

Date: January 15

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Time: 1 PM IST

Where to watch IND U-19 vs USA-I9 in ICC World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U-19 vs USA-I9 match will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U-19 vs USA-I9 match will be available on JioStar app.





India U-19 vs USA-I9 squads in ICC World Cup



India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant TrivediUSA: Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, Rishabh Shimpi

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:06 PM IST
Tags: India vs USAU19 World Cupvaibhav suryavanshi

India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

