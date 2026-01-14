India vs USA Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing XI & Other Details

India will begin the U19 World Cup campaign against USA. The spotlight will be on 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has so far scored six hundreds in six different countries. Suryavanshi has been in good touch with the bat and he will look to continue that patch in the completition.

India U-19 vs USA-I9 ICC World Cup match details

Date: January 15

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Time: 1 PM IST

Where to watch IND U-19 vs USA-I9 in ICC World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 in India. The India U-19 vs USA-I9 match will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U-19 vs USA-I9 match will be available on JioStar app.

India have their game faces on for the #U19WorldCup ⚡ Tournament kicks off on January 15 👊 Pic 1. Ayush Mhatre (C)

Pic 2. R.S. Ambrish

Pic 3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Pic 4. Abhigyan Kundu pic.twitter.com/tcSQQdZEwS — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2026







🏏 U19 World Cup begins tomorrow!

India leads with 5 titles, Australia close behind with 4 history, rivalry and future stars ready to shine. ⭐🔥#U19WorldCup | #SportswithAdhiraj

PC: CricBuzz pic.twitter.com/f5TqNmaLzy — Adhirajsinh Jadeja AJ 🇮🇳 (@AdhirajHJadeja) January 14, 2026







India U-19 vs USA-I9 squads in ICC World Cup

India name a talented 15-member side for the 2026 #U19WorldCup 👊 📝 Read more here 👉 https://t.co/kgHubdOpsQ pic.twitter.com/ymCFDSfHFL — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2025







India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant TrivediUSA: Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Shiv Shani, Nitish Sudini, Advaith Krishna, Sahir Bhatia, Arjun Mahesh, Amrinder Gill, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Sahil Garg, Amogh Reddy Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Rayaan Taj, Rishabh Shimpi

