Tickets live with launch of Women's T20 World Cup 2026 film

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) and England Cricket Board (ECB) launched a global marketing campaign titled ‘Catch the Spirit’, which will be used to ignite excitement ahead of next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in England and Wales from 12 June – 5 July in 2026 and the new marketing campaign has been released to coincide with tickets going on general sale for the 12-team tournament.

The Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026 will be held at seven different venues across England and Wales – Edgbaston (Birmingham), Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol), The Oval (London) and Lord’s (London), as per ICC.

The ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes the new marketing campaign is the perfect way to set the scene for the eagerly-awaited event.

𝘾𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝙍𝙄𝙏 of the champions, as the world’s best take centre stage at the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2026 🏆 General sale of tickets is LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/GcayRCiCg4 pic.twitter.com/YIrG6mTYlv — ICC (@ICC) September 18, 2025

“This campaign captures the energy of a World Cup and the spirit of global competition, brought to life by some of women’s cricket’s biggest stars and the unmistakable charisma of Freddie Flintoff,” he said.

“With world-class players from across the globe, and an incredible atmosphere that England and Wales will bring, next year’s tournament promises unforgettable moments for fans everywhere. This campaign is a celebration of that infectious spirit!”

England fast bowler Lauren Bell still recalls the excitement surrounding the home ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2017 and thinks next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup can match it.

“For me Catch the Spirit means big crowds, big moments and big energy,” Bell said.

“Watching the girls win the 2017 World Cup is what motivated me to become a cricketer, and the opportunity to inspire fans across the country next summer is huge.

“We have seen the amazing impact the Lionesses have had on football, particularly after their home Euros – and we want this to be cricket’s moment!”

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is expecting all of England and Wales to get caught up with the excitement of a home T20 World Cup.

“World Cups are not just about the action on the field — it’s about the vibe it brings to cities, communities and families,” Perry said.

“Any world cricket event is special and next year’s tournament promises to be incredible. Fans won’t want to miss out!”

India’s Richa Ghosh said it was a great feeling to play in front of such big crowds around the world.

“It is all about the fans — the energy, the cheering, the noise,” Ghosh said.

“It’s going to be amazing to play in England and feel that vibe.”

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews echoed the sentiments of her peers and believes the profile of women’s cricket continues to rise around the world.

“Once upon a time, people used to say ‘watch women’s sports to support it’ whereas now I feel like people have recognised that it’s entertaining in its own right,” Matthews said.

“It’s fun, it is exciting and this World Cup is going to be huge,” she concluded. (ANI)

