Good News For Team India As Tilak Varma Set To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches

India all-rounder Tilak Varma will be back in action as he has been named in the India ‘A’ squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture against USA on Monday at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The left-handed batter had been out of action for nearly a month following testicular surgery for an injury suffered during the Ranji Trophy earlier in January. He has now got the clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

He will then play India’s warm-up match against South Africa on February 4.

“India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the final two T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series,” the BCCI had earlier said in a statement.

Presenting India A squad for the warm-up matches ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. India A will play two warm-up matches against USA and Namibia.

🙌 Note: Tilak Varma will feature in one warm-up match before joining #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LIVpMvI6v6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2026







“Tilak will link up with the squad in Mumbai once he has regained full match fitness on 3rd February, ahead of India’s warm-up match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” it added.







India are set to begin the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against USA in Mumbai on February 7.

The India ‘A’ team will be led by Ayush Badoni.

India A squad: Ayush Badoni (C), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav

