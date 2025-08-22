LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Tony Khan Steers Clear Of Wrestling War Phrases, Concentrates On Developing AEW

Tony Khan Steers Clear Of Wrestling War Phrases, Concentrates On Developing AEW

In response to this counterprogramming tactic, AEW President Tony Khan suggested that the business examine its own product rather than competing with it. He lists the company's strength in talent, TV series, and pay per view as the crucial elements that contribute to its success.

Even if WWE's strategies are reminiscent of prior warring decades, Khan is confident that AEW will avoid a recurrence of the past and will keep improving.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 22, 2025 14:11:00 IST

With ever increasing tension and strategic scheduling post emptive attacks staged by World Wrestling Entertainment, AEW President Tony Khan is staying Zen, in his typically meticulous style. Instead of entering into a game of programming counter punches, Khan underlines the point that AEW is keen on trying to make its offering stronger. He states that the successful growth of AEW in 2025 lies in its outstanding talent, captivating TV programming, robust PPVs, and devoted fanbase.

‘AEW is the superior company’ Tony Khan

During a major media teleconference, with WWE still keeping to its counter, programming strategy and putting many NXT shows, specials and even stadium level events on top of AEW shows, Khan remained internally focused. Though admitting that he does take notice of other rival promotions, he emphasised that the guiding principle of AEW is talking about AEW and doing a lot of work about AEW on a weekly basis. His message is that AEW is not aiming to be the sole company but a superior one.

This is not the only incidence of such tactics against AEW. The scheduling habit of head to head wrestling recalls the earlier years of professional wrestling warfare as seen, in the 1980s, between the Jim Crockett Promotions and WWE. Khan is swift to distinguish however, discounting historical analogies and laying down his bet that AEW would not follow the same path.

AEW and Media base

At the same time, AEW is continuously expanding its media base in a measured manner. Its media network relationships covering cable and streaming platforms are reaping good results, including Collision on TNT, which experienced 25 percent growth in viewership and Dynamite on TBS, which increased by 6.5 percent in comparison to the past year in the 25-54 ratings door. Khan emphasizes the fact that the combination of both traditional and digital penetration, including high activity on YouTube and social media, is the key element of AEW growth. Indicative of Khan and his intentions moving forward especially within the world of wrestling, the Khan has requested the AEW community to embrace the WWE viewing community with open arms instead of widening the existing divide instead of building bridges and strengthening the family of wrestling fans.

Tags: AEWAEW Media baseTony KhanWWE

