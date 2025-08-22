LIVE TV
Training Partners Turn Rivals: Johnny Walker Faces Familiar Foe In UFC Shanghai Main Event

Training Partners Turn Rivals: Johnny Walker Faces Familiar Foe In UFC Shanghai Main Event

Johnny Walker faces former training partner Zhang Mingyang in UFC Shanghai’s main event. The two previously trained together ahead of Zhang’s fight with Anthony Smith. With Walker chasing his first main event win and Zhang boasting all first-round UFC finishes, this showdown promises fireworks.

Johnny Walker faces former training partner Zhang Mingyang in UFC Shanghai’s main event (Image Credit - X)
Johnny Walker faces former training partner Zhang Mingyang in UFC Shanghai’s main event (Image Credit - X)

Published: August 22, 2025 15:19:44 IST
Published: August 22, 2025 15:19:44 IST

This Saturday (August 23) at UFC Shanghai, Brazilian light heavyweight Johnny Walker will step into the Octagon against a fighter he once trained with Zhang Mingyang. The bout headlines UFC Fight Night 257 at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, with Walker revealing a unique backstory that adds depth to the high-stakes matchup.

From Sparring Partners to Showdown

Walker and Zhang previously trained together in preparation for Zhang’s bout with Anthony Smith earlier this year a fighter Walker himself had already faced. During those sessions, Walker offered sparring and jiu-jitsu help, though he noted he was injured at the time and couldn’t train at full capacity. “We trained for his last camp. I helped him prepare for Anthony Smith,” Walker told UFC. “He doesn’t know what I’m truly capable of because I had hurt ribs when we trained. He hasn’t seen my best.”

Now, just months later, they meet as opponents, turning friendly sparring into fierce competition.

Veteran Vs Rising Finisher

This matchup marks a compelling contrast between experience and rising potential. Walker, a UFC veteran since 2018, is chasing his first main event win after falling short in his three previous headlining bouts. Zhang, meanwhile, enters his first UFC main event in only his fourth appearance.

Zhang has earned attention with an aggressive fighting style all of his UFC wins have come via first-round finishes. He brings a dangerous record of 13 knockouts and six submissions, making him one of the division’s most exciting prospects.

UFC Shanghai: Time, Channel, and Full Card

  • Event: UFC Fight Night 257
  • Date: Saturday, August 24
  • Main Card Start Time: 6 AM ET (3 AM ET for prelims)
  • Venue: Shanghai Indoor Stadium, China
  • How to Watch (US): ESPN+

Main Card Bouts:

  • Johnny Walker vs Zhang Mingyang
  • Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
  • Sumudaerji vs Kevin Borjas
  • Kiefer Crosbie vs Taiyilake Nueraji

Walker and Zhang’s history adds emotion and unpredictability to what’s already a thrilling UFC Shanghai main event.

Tags: MMAShanghaiUFC

Training Partners Turn Rivals: Johnny Walker Faces Familiar Foe In UFC Shanghai Main Event

