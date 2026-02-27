When is the Champions League Draw? Date, Start Time, and Live Streaming Details for the Last-16

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to commence its round of 16 stage following the second leg of the knockout phase playoffs. Top teams, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will find out their Round of 16 opponents today.

The round of 16 draw could set up some really heated match-ups. UCL giants, Real Madrid, could face Manchester City. Meanwhile, defending champions, PSG, could find themselves coming in a tie against Barcelona or Chelsea.

When is the UCL Draw in India?

The UCL Draw will take place on the 27th of February, 2:30 PM (IST).

Where to Watch the UCL Draw in India?

Viewers can watch the UCL Draw in India on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv websites. Fans can also stream the draw on the official UEFA Champions League (UCL) app.

Where is the UCL Draw taking place?

The UCL draw is going to take place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which teams will be featuring in the UCL Draw?

The eight pre-seeded teams finishing on top of the rankings during the group stage, along with the knockout phase winners, will feature in the UCL draw. The following are the possible matches:

Arsenal (Seeded) could face Atalanta or Leverkusen

Bayern München (Seeded) could face Leverkusen or Atalanta

Liverpool (Seeded) could face Galatasaray or Atletico

Tottenham (Seeded) could face Atletico or Galatasaray

Barcelona (Seeded) could face PSG or Newcastle

Chelsea (Seeded) could face Newcastle or PSG

Sporting CP (Seeded) could face Bodo/Glimt or Real Madrid

Man City (Seeded) could face Real Madrid or Bodo/Glimt

Do pre-seeded teams have any advantage?

Yes, pre-seeded teams have a crucial advantage as they play the second leg of the Round of 16 at their home, which can help in proceeding to the next round.

When will the UCL Round of 16 take place?

The first leg matches of the UCL Round of 16 will take place between the 10th and the 12th of March. Meanwhile, the second leg of the matches will be played on the 17th and the 19th of March.

