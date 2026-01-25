LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It 'Instant Classic'

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

In a battle for the ages, Justin Gaethje, The Highlight, beat Paddy Pimblett, by unanimous decision to claim the UFC interim lightweight championship at UFC 324.

(Image Credit: UFC via X)
(Image Credit: UFC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 25, 2026 12:19:33 IST

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

Justin Gaethje won the interim lightweight championship through his outstanding performance at UFC 324 which took place on January 24 2026 in Las Vegas during his main event fight against rising star Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett

Gaethje established control over the match through his well known fighting style which included continuous offensive pressure and powerful leg kicks and he achieved two knockdowns to win the match with a unanimous decision victory through judges who scored the fight 49-46 49-46 and 48-47. The bout marked Pimblett’s first defeat in the UFC and it established Gaethje as a dangerous opponent who ranks among the most formidable fighters in his sport.

UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett, Highlights

The fighters started their match immediately after the opening bell which began their intense battle that matched all expected standards. Gaethje controlled the fight through his experience and precise strikes which compelled Pimblett to defend himself while he sustained multiple injuries throughout the entire match.

The Liverpool born contender demonstrated exceptional strength because he maintained his fighting ability until the final rounds when Gaethje defeated him. The performance establishes a title unification match between Gaethje and current champion Ilia Topuria while it keeps Pimblett in the lightweight division after he promises to return with greater strength.

UFC 324

The first numbered UFC event broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ which UFC 324 marked his first entry into the new streaming model which delivers major UFC events. The night featured additional standout fights, but the Gaethje-Pimblett showdown stole the spotlight with its nonstop action and dramatic momentum swings.  The event needs to be reviewed because many fans already consider it a leading candidate for Fight of the Year 2026. 

Also Read: WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Tags: gaethje vs pimbletthome-hero-pos-13justin gaethjejustin gaethje vs paddy pimblettpaddy vs gaethjeufc 324 fight cardufc liveufc324

RELATED News

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

QUICK LINKS