WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

Zayn executed several successful counterattacks against finishing moves which included Orton's RKO before he achieved victory through his final pin.

Published: January 25, 2026 11:18:29 IST

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 2026 brought an exciting event to Montreal which showed Sami Zayn winning a chance to compete for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. The event featured a high stakes Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender match which included Zayn and Randy Orton and Damian Priest and Trick Williams.

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter

Zayn achieved victory by defeating Priest through a Helluva Kick after they both endured an intense battle that lasted till the end of their match. The crowd supported their hometown hero who had just won his match when Zayn won his chance to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble at Riyadh. The match saw all competitors achieve near victories during which both Orton and Williams showed potential to win.



Williams pulled the referee out of the ring as Zayn attempted his finisher earlier, drawing boos from the Montreal crowd, while Orton’s signature offensive sequences kept the bout intense. Zayn executed several successful counterattacks against finishing moves which included Orton’s RKO before he achieved victory through his final pin. McIntyre appeared briefly after the match to execute an ambush on Zayn but the new No. 1 contender fought back, sending the champion over the top rope and setting up their upcoming championship clash. 

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Full Match Results 

The victory marks a major career moment for Sami Zayn and sets the stage for an exciting main event at the 2026 Royal Rumble which will see him challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The match outcome determines the future of all three main wrestlers who will maintain their important duties during SmackDown and the WrestleMania season storylines.

QUICK LINKS