The Fastest Man On The Planet: Usain Bolt To Visit Mumbai And Delhi In September

Eight time Olympic gold medalist sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be visiting India from September 26 to 28, with Delhi and Mumbai being a part of iconic athlete’s itinerary. This will be Bolt’s second visit to India following his maiden trip back in 2014.

Usain Bolt Set to Make a High-Energy Return to India

Speaking about his trip, Bolt said as quoted by Olympics.com, “I am excited to return to India. The energy, the people and the passion for sports here is truly unmatched. I have a lot of fans in India and am really looking forward to my visit there later this year.”

Bolt’s 2014 Visit Still Fresh in Fans’ Memories

Back in 2014, Bolt visited the country for a sponsor’s commercial activities and played an exhibition cricket match with India’s ICC Cricket World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He even had a 100 m dash with the Indian cricketer during his visit.

The Jamaican’s latest visit to India is also due to promotional activities and will be visiting Mumbai and Delhi. During his visit, he will be a part of many fan engagement and cultural events.

A Star-Powered Sprint Challenge to Inspire School Students

The centrepiece of the tour will be a nationwide sprint challenge for school students, with its final showdown taking place in front of this Olympics icon.

Bolt has had a ‘Hall of Fame’ worthy career in athletics, with eight Olympic golds, 13 World Championship medals including 11 gold, world records in 100m, 200m and 4x100m races. Even after his retirement from competitive athletics back in 2017, he still remains one of the most iconic sporting personalities across the world.

India’s Olympic Aspirations and Sports Tourism on the Rise

As the 2036 Olympics draw closer, India is setting the stage in style—welcoming legends like Usain Bolt, whose name is etched in Olympic history. But this isn’t just about meeting a sporting hero. It reflects India’s rising presence in the world of sports and fuels the dreams of young athletes hoping to follow in those footsteps.

According to a company release, India’s sports tourism industry stood at USD 10.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to surge to USD 68.7 billion by 2035.

In just the first six months of 2024, more than 15 million Indians travelled overseas, with many tying their trips to major international sporting events.

