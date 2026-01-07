LIVE TV
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in sublime form as he struck yet another half-century for India U19 against South Africa

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 7, 2026 14:09:04 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his incredible form with the bat as the U19 skipper of the Indian team notched up another half-century. The aggressive left-handed batter completed his milestone in just 24 balls while opening the innings for India against South Africa.

Suryavanshi and his opening partner Aaron George provided a brisk start to India after being put into bat. George also notched up his fifty. India have already sealed after winning the first two matches of the three-match series.

Vaibhav had earlier scored 11 and 68 in the first two matches. 

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 1:59 PM IST
Tags: ind u19 vs sa u19India vs South Africavaibhav suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

QUICK LINKS