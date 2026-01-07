Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his incredible form with the bat as the U19 skipper of the Indian team notched up another half-century. The aggressive left-handed batter completed his milestone in just 24 balls while opening the innings for India against South Africa.

Suryavanshi and his opening partner Aaron George provided a brisk start to India after being put into bat. George also notched up his fifty. India have already sealed after winning the first two matches of the three-match series.

🚨Vaibhav Suryavanshi has smashed a 50 off 24 balls against SA U19🚨 Star kid is not stopping anytime soon, such immense talent this guy possesses. Certainly the next big thing in world cricket. He is a social media sensation at this young age, has brutal power, has raw talent.… pic.twitter.com/Ahs5uFpfjP — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) January 7, 2026







Vaibhav Suryavanshi 🔥

Young bat. Calm head. Big moment.

Raising the bat, owning the stage — the future is already here. 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/gp2RcRs7od — CricBharat (@DilPrabhat88) January 7, 2026







Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit JJ Basson for 2 sixes in second over. Lofted drive towards Extra cover ✔️

Pulled away for six ✔️ pic.twitter.com/3uNxfNbYqj — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) January 7, 2026







Vaibhav had earlier scored 11 and 68 in the first two matches.

