Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his incredible form with the bat as the U19 skipper of the Indian team notched up another half-century. The aggressive left-handed batter completed his milestone in just 24 balls while opening the innings for India against South Africa.
Suryavanshi and his opening partner Aaron George provided a brisk start to India after being put into bat. George also notched up his fifty. India have already sealed after winning the first two matches of the three-match series.
🚨Vaibhav Suryavanshi has smashed a 50 off 24 balls against SA U19🚨
Star kid is not stopping anytime soon, such immense talent this guy possesses. Certainly the next big thing in world cricket. He is a social media sensation at this young age, has brutal power, has raw talent.… pic.twitter.com/Ahs5uFpfjP
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 🔥
Young bat. Calm head. Big moment.
Raising the bat, owning the stage — the future is already here. 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/gp2RcRs7od
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit JJ Basson for 2 sixes in second over.
Lofted drive towards Extra cover ✔️
Pulled away for six ✔️ pic.twitter.com/3uNxfNbYqj
Vaibhav had earlier scored 11 and 68 in the first two matches.
