LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 27, 2025 12:07:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME ONE OF THE MLS PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE TIE BETWEEN VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC AND FC DALLAS AT BC PLACE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS:

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

VANCOUVER, CANADA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – See restrictions) VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (WHITE SHIRT) 3-0 FC DALLAS (RED SHIRT)

1. KICKOFF FIRST HALF 2. PLAY IN PROGRESS 3. DANIEL RIOS SCORES WITH A HEADER FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX TO PUT VANCOUVER WHITECAPS 1-0 UP IN THE 43RD MINUTE 4. DANIEL RIOS CELEBRATING / CROWD WAVING VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FLAGS / VANCOVER TEAM CELEBRATING 5. THREE REPLAYS OF THE GOAL  6. ANOTHER ANGLE OF THE GOAL SECOND HALF 7. THOMAS MUELLER   SCORES FROM PENALTY WITH RIGHT FOOTED SHOT TO PUT VANCOUVER 2-0 AHEAD IN THE 60TH MINUTE 8. THREE REPLAYS OF THE GOAL  9. MUELLER CELEBRATING 10. FC DALLAS COACH ERIC QUILL 11. KENJI CABRERA SCORES WITH RIGHT FOOTED SHOT FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX  IN THE 83RD MINUTE TO MAKE IT 3-0 FOR VANCOUVER 12. VANCOUVER TEAM CELEBRATING GOAL / CROWD CHEERING 13. THREE REPLAYS OF THE GOAL STORY: German World Cup winner Thomas Mueller scored his first MLS Cup Playoff goal from the penalty spot to help spring the Vancouver Whitecaps to a thoroughly dominant 3-0 victory over visiting FC Dallas in the opener of their round one series on Sunday (October 26). Daniel Rios opened the scoring just before halftime for Vancouver. Substitute Kenji Cabrera added a late third to put the Whitecaps, the Western Conference second seed, halfway to winning the best-of-three series. Seventh seeded Dallas was held without a single shot, trailing Vancouver 22-0 in overall attempts and 10-0 in efforts on target, and might have endured an even heavier defeat without the heroics of goalkeeper Michael Collodi before halftime. Vancouver will try to seal the series next Saturday in Dallas and advance beyond the opening round for the first time since 2017. Collodi had already made five stops before Rios’ opener, including close-range denials of Emmanuel Sabbi and Ali Ahmed. But the deserved opening goal eventually arrived in the 43rd minute. After a flowing move through midfield, Sebastian Berhalter found Ahmed in lots of space down the left. With time to compose himself, Ahmed delivered a cross into the path of Rios’ diagonal run for a powerful header that left Collodi little chance. Sabbi would not find the scoresheet, but he made a vital contribution to one of his many threatening runs into the box in the 58th minute, this time getting behind Osaze Urhoghide before the defender clattered into his legs. Referee Victor Rivas immediately pointed to the spot. And Mueller stepped up and converted the penalty more or less down the middle after a hesitation that appeared to induce Collodi into a dive to his left. It was the 36-year-old former Bayern Munich star’s ninth goal in all competitions since joining Vancouver in the summer, and his sixth coming from the penalty spot. Cabrera ended any hopes of a late Dallas rally in the 83rd minute. It was fellow substitute Rayan Elloumi who created the chance, receiving a throw-in and weathering pressure from defender Lalas Abubakar to deliver a low cross. Cabrera then beat his marker to send a sliding finish past Collodi in a goal that was emblematic of both teams’ performance. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

AI Minister Diella ‘Pregnant’ With 83 Babies, Albania’s PM Edi Rama Stuns World With Shocking Revelation

BRIEF-PICK n PAY's H1 Headline Loss Per Share 59.77 Cents

Viral Video Captures White Man Spewing Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada

BRIEF-Galp Q3 Adjusted Net Profit At 407 Mln Euros

MCX Goes For Gold! Launches Options Contracts For Liquid Gold And Silver Futures With BULLDEX, Turning Up the Glitter And Sparking Investor Frenzy

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

What Do We Know About the Lenskart IPO So Far? Is the Hype Real- Price Band, Outlook, and Market Views

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas
Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas
Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas
Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

QUICK LINKS