‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

India’s star all-rounder Varun Chakravarthy has become one of the most talked-about players from the Indian camp in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Varun has impressed one and all with his back-to-back performances. He recently gave a crucial performance with the ball to help India defeat the Netherlands by 17 runs in their final group stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Varun Chakravarthy returned with the impressive figures of 3 for 14 in just three overs. His spell played an instrumental role in choking the Netherlands during their innings. Despite not being able to complete his fourth over, Varun’s control, variations, and ability to strike at crucial moments gained him praises from all corners.

While Varun Chakravarthy’s performances on the field may have inspired many youngsters to pick up a ball and work hard, his love story is something that inspires people just as much.

Varun Chakravarthy And His Wife’s Love Story Is Inspirational

Varun Chakravarthy is happily married to the love of his life – Neha Khedekar. They say, ‘behind every successful man, there’s a woman’, well, this saying stands true in Varun’s case. Varun’s ladylove, Neha, stood tall with him in every up and down he faced during his career so far.

Varun Chakravarthy met Neha at the SRM University campus in the late 2000s. They met, they became friends and started having casual chats, and soon their friendship bloomed into love.

They dated through highs and lows, and soon, Neha became more than a girlfriend for Varun. She became his confidante. Someone who would always cheer for him and push him to pursue his passion.

After graduating from the University, Varun landed a good architect job, but his heart craved for cricket. Though, he kept his passion hidden from everyone, Neha knew, and she supported him well.

Neha became Varun’s pillar of strength when he wanted to leave his high-paying job and wanted to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He was always honest with her, as he warned her not to trust him as he had no job.

Varun Chakravarthy Revealed Hos Neha Supported Him Through Thick And Thins Of Life

In an interview, Varun recalled the conversation he had with Neha. He recalled, “Don’t trust me, Neha. No job, just hard grind,”

However, Neha won his heart with her reply. She said, “I told my wife not to trust me and come with me since I didn’t even have a job. But she believed in me. She gave me confidence and said, ‘Play cricket, earn 5-6K. I’m earning… We’ll manage. She believed in me when I had nothing!,” Varun said in the interview, as per several reports. Varun later shared his feelings emotionally, “She gave me confidence.”

According to Varun, it was her faith and push that helped him leave a mark with his performance – from TNPL 2018 to Kings XI Punjab buy and to KKR switch in 2020.

Wedding amid chaos: Postponed, but perfect

Just like how Varun and Neha faced tough challenges during their dating period, the couple had to wait for their wedding as well. In 2020, Varun and Neha had planned their wedding; however, with COVID-19, the wedding got postponed. But the couple stayed together and strong amid lockdowns. The couple finally tied the knot with each other on December 12, 2020.

On November 10th, 2022, Varun and Neha announced the arrival of their little baby boy, Aathman, starting a joyful chapter of parenthood together.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy will be next seen bowling against the South African cricket team as the Men in Blue meet the Proteas players in their first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India will take on South Africa on 22nd February 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report