LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment gurugram delhi high court Pattaya ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

Varun Chakravarthy’s journey to cricket success was not easy. During his struggling days, his wife Neha Khedekar stood by him and supported his dream, even taking financial responsibility so he could focus fully on the game.

'You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy's Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days | Image Source - AFP
'You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy's Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 20, 2026 12:05:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

India’s star all-rounder Varun Chakravarthy has become one of the most talked-about players from the Indian camp in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Varun has impressed one and all with his back-to-back performances. He recently gave a crucial performance with the ball to help India defeat the Netherlands by 17 runs in their final group stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Varun Chakravarthy returned with the impressive figures of 3 for 14 in just three overs. His spell played an instrumental role in choking the Netherlands during their innings. Despite not being able to complete his fourth over, Varun’s control, variations, and ability to strike at crucial moments gained him praises from all corners.

While Varun Chakravarthy’s performances on the field may have inspired many youngsters to pick up a ball and work hard, his love story is something that inspires people just as much.

You Might Be Interested In

Varun Chakravarthy And His Wife’s Love Story Is Inspirational

Varun Chakravarthy is happily married to the love of his life – Neha Khedekar. They say, ‘behind every successful man, there’s a woman’, well, this saying stands true in Varun’s case. Varun’s ladylove, Neha, stood tall with him in every up and down he faced during his career so far.

Varun Chakravarthy met Neha at the SRM University campus in the late 2000s. They met, they became friends and started having casual chats, and soon their friendship bloomed into love.

They dated through highs and lows, and soon, Neha became more than a girlfriend for Varun. She became his confidante. Someone who would always cheer for him and push him to pursue his passion.

After graduating from the University, Varun landed a good architect job, but his heart craved for cricket. Though, he kept his passion hidden from everyone, Neha knew, and she supported him well.

Neha became Varun’s pillar of strength when he wanted to leave his high-paying job and wanted to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He was always honest with her, as he warned her not to trust him as he had no job.

Varun Chakravarthy Revealed Hos Neha Supported Him Through Thick And Thins Of Life

In an interview, Varun recalled the conversation he had with Neha. He recalled, “Don’t trust me, Neha. No job, just hard grind,”

However, Neha won his heart with her reply. She said, “I told my wife not to trust me and come with me since I didn’t even have a job. But she believed in me. She gave me confidence and said, ‘Play cricket, earn 5-6K. I’m earning… We’ll manage. She believed in me when I had nothing!,” Varun said in the interview, as per several reports. Varun later shared his feelings emotionally, “She gave me confidence.” 

According to Varun, it was her faith and push that helped him leave a mark with his performance – from TNPL 2018 to Kings XI Punjab buy and to KKR switch in 2020.

Wedding amid chaos: Postponed, but perfect

Just like how Varun and Neha faced tough challenges during their dating period, the couple had to wait for their wedding as well. In 2020, Varun and Neha had planned their wedding; however, with COVID-19, the wedding got postponed. But the couple stayed together and strong amid lockdowns. The couple finally tied the knot with each other on December 12, 2020.

On November 10th, 2022, Varun and Neha announced the arrival of their little baby boy, Aathman, starting a joyful chapter of parenthood together.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy will be next seen bowling against the South African cricket team as the Men in Blue meet the Proteas players in their first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India will take on South Africa on 22nd February 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Neha Khedekart20 world cup 2026Varun Chakravarthyworld cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report

‘Almost The Dhawans’: Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Viral Sangeet Photos Break The Internet

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Taken 4 Km Away From Home While Playing, Raped, Throttled And Buried In Shallow Pit; Neighbour Held After CCTV Footage Emerges

WATCH: Pakistan Army Caught Lying, BLA Video Shows Captured Soldiers Pleading For Help As Asim Munir Abandons His Own Men, ‘Fought For Mulk, Disowned Now’

ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Helmetless As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’: Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet Amid China Robodog Row | WATCH

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu And Kani Kusruti’s Courtroom Drama Exposes Dark Truths You Won’t See Coming

Why Are Indian IT Stocks Falling Today? Infosys, HCL, Wipro Under Pressure Amid US Sell-Off And Geopolitical Tensions

Who Is Jai Anant Dehadrai? Mahua Moitra’s ‘Jilted Ex’ Locked In A Fierce Custody Battle Over Pet Rottweiler Henry- What Led To Their Bitter Breakup?

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days
‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days
‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days
‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

QUICK LINKS