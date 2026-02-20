LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here's Why

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

Explore the selection debate as India prepares for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s. Should Sanju Samson replace a struggling Abhishek Sharma against South Africa, or will India back their young opener?

Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes. Here's Why (Image Source:X)
Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes. Here's Why (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 20, 2026 10:17:46 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

The Indian team management is grappling with huge selection conundrum as they look ahead to their marquee Super 8 clash against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. 

Being unbeaten in the group stages, the Men in Blue have caused many to focus on their opening sensation Abhishek Sharma, who, unfortunately, has had a nightmare stretch of form with three consecutive ducks against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. 

The plea for Sanju Samson to get into the playing XI has gotten so loud after the wicketkeeper-batter was seen in some form glimpses of a quickfire cameo against the Dutch. 

The Curious Case of Abhishek Sharma: Three Ducks in T20 World Cup 2026

The fall of Abhishek Sharma from grace has been one of the most unforeseen events during the 2026 T20 World Cup. He came all guns blazing into the tournament, being the world No. 1 T20I batter, but the dynamo has had difficulty locating his timing and has been caught out to spin bowling three times in a row during the powerplay. 

This dip in form has tied the unwanted record of most T20I ducks by an Indian player in a calendar year (5), a record that was ironically set by Sanju Samson.

While Samson has the benefit of his experience and the flexibility to bat anywhere in the first four, the ‘Abhishek vs Sanju’ discussion is not just about individual runs; it’s about the overall team composition.

Why Team India Should “Hold Fire” On Changes For The Super 8s

These are the considerations that could lead India to maintain the current lineup against South Africa:

Powerplay Dynamics: Abhishek Sharma’s unbelievable strike rate of more than 200 in the first six overs is still India’s main weapon. If they pick Samson instead of him, it could bring more stability to the innings, but they would lose the aggressive starts that are crucial when facing bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Psychological Edge: Dropping a young player, and that too, like Abhishek, after just three bad games, can mess with his head for good. Experts point out that the left-hander just needs one big moment to flip the script, the way he did against South Africa last November.

Consistency in Momentum: Assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak summed it up: every Super 8 game brings serious pressure, and right now, keeping the team’s momentum matters more than making knee-jerk changes based on a few off games.

The “Trap” of Over-Analysis: It has been demonstrated in previous ICC tournaments that India has frequently found it difficult when they have made changes to their XI during the tournament. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 10 On Feb 20

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:02 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS