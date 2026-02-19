T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 10 On Feb 19

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: We’ve officially hit the business end of the T20 World Cup. As we pivot to the Super 8s, the biggest headline isn’t who made it, but who didn’t—the Aussies. In a result that’s rocked the tournament, the 2021 champs are out before the real fun even begins.

On the flip side, momentum is firmly with India, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. All three sides have cruised through the group stages without dropping a single game, and they’ll be looking to carry that “invincibility” factor deep into the knockouts.

The T20 format has always been a batter’s delight, but bowlers have also had their fair share of moments that actually define the versatility of the format. In the ongoing tournament, the unknown names have overshadowed the renowned ones, but the big guns are also not much behind in the race.

Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in List

The most unlikely of names, USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk, has been the pick of the bowlers so far. Even though USA didn’t make it to the next round, his 13 wickets have created a good gap at the top of the list. The only Indian in the list is Varun Chakaravarthy, who occupies the second spot with 9 scalps to his name so far.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Top 10 List as of 19th Feb

Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-Fers 5-Fers Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA) 4 14.5 89 13 7.77 101 2 0 Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) 4 12.0 72 9 6.89 62 0 0 Michael Leask (SCO) 4 16.0 96 9 13.56 122 1 0 Usman Tariq (PAK) 3 11.3 69 8 8.38 67 1 0 Lungi Ngidi (SA) 3 12.0 72 8 11.38 91 1 0 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 4 11.5 71 8 12.00 96 1 0 Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) 3 12.0 72 7 7.89 97 1 1 Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) 4 11.0 66 7 11.86 83 1 0 Brad Evans (ZIM) 3 10.2 62 8 9.50 76 0 0 Harmeet Singh (USA) 4 15.0 90 7 16.14 113 1 0

Table Updated After ZIM vs SL Match On 19th Feb

How Many Group Stage Matches Are Still Left To Play?

It’s the end of the road for Afghanistan and Australia in the 2026 T20 World Cup. With their elimination already confirmed, Afghanistan face off against Canada today on Feb 19 in a dead-rubber match. Similarly, the Aussies are gearing up for one last outing against Oman, looking to sign off with a win after failing to make the cut for the tournament’s business end on Feb 20.

