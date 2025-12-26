Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Reaches Fifty In Style, Hits Massive Six Off Ravi Bishnoi | WATCH

India wicket-keeper batter and Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant put up a good show during the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Gujarat as he notched up a half-century in Bengaluru on Friday.

Batting first, Delhi lost opener Priyansh Arya but Virat Kohli who has been in brilliant touch put up a partnership with Arpit Rana. But Rana’s departure saw wickets falling at regular intervals for the Delhi team. However, continuing his good form, Kohli scored 77 off 61. This is his sixth consecutive 50+ score in List A format.

🚨 HALF CENTURY FOR SKIPPER PANT – Rishabh Pant brings up a well-deserved half-century with 6 fours and 2 sixes! pic.twitter.com/o4w9UzDYZQ — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) December 26, 2025







Rishabh Pant scored 70(79) against Gujarat.

Well played bhaiya @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/kd9c2R20pK — HARSHIT 🕷 (@I_am_Harshit_17) December 26, 2025







WHAT A PIC..!!! 😭🔥 Rishabh Pant with Virat Kohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DdyYjgZhTW — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) December 26, 2025







While wickets tumbled, Pant held the fort at one end and struck 70 off 79 before eventually getting out to Vishal Jayswal. The aggressive left-handed batter brought up his fifty with a massive hit over long on for a maximum off Ravi Bishnoi.

Delhi eventually put up 254/9 on the board in 50 overs. Harsh Tyagi also made a valuable contribution with 40 off 47. The Rishabh Pant-led side had come into this game on the back of a good win in their previous match against Andhra Pradesh. Kohli played the anchor’s role in that fixture and notched up a hundred to help the side go over the line.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH