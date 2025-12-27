LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Virat Kohli had returned to play the Vijay Hazare trophy after 15 years for Delhi and celebrated his return with a hundred and a fifty.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 27, 2025 16:29:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

You Might Be Interested In

India’s star batter Virat Kohli returned with Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and looked in incredible form in the two matches that he played for Delhi against Andhra and Gujarat respectively. According to reports, Kohli had earlier made himself available for the two matches but can return to play the fixture against Railways in Bengaluru.

NewsX.com has learnt that Kohli has already left after the conclusion of the match against Gujarat while Yash Dhull has joined the squad in Bengaluru. 

You Might Be Interested In

While the right-handed batter is likely to miss the next few fixtures, it is still uncertain whether he will join the Delhi team for the match against Railways which is scheduled for January 6. Meanwhile, Kohli played an important role in Delhi’s successful run in the first two matches after the Rishabh Pant-led side clinched victories on both the occasions. 

The right-hander has been in sublime for and has scored six 50+ scores on the trot. Kohli hit a fifty against Australia in third ODI and then notched up two consecutive tons against South Africa and concluded the three-match series with a half-century. 

He continued the form in domestic circuit and followed it with a hundred and a fifty. 

Also Read: How Much Did Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Earn by Playing In The Vijay Hazare Trophy? 

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: DDCAVijay Hazare Trophyvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Who Was Mahbub Ali Zaki? Dhaka Capitals Coach Who Passed Away After Collapsing Minutes Before BPL 2025 Clash

EXCLUSIVE | Gujarat’s Vishal Jayswal Reveals The ‘Simple Plan’ He Followed To Scalp Virat Kohli’s Wicket In Vijay Hazare Trophy: I Didn’t Want Him To….

WTC Points Table Updated: Will England’s Win Against Australia Benefit India?

Ashes Series: England End 15-Year Drought In Australia With Win At MCG

‘Moment I Never Imagined…’: Virat Kohli Signs Ball For Gujarat Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

LATEST NEWS

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Congress Announces Massive Nationwide Movement Over MGNREGA Repeal, G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh Unrest Dominate CWC Meet

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham Head Dhirendra Shastri Travels In Govt Plane, Cop Touches Feet, Sparks Row

Greater Noida Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Student Dies After AI Cheating Allegation In Exam, School Accused Of Mental Harassment

Asim Munir Calls ‘Brain Drain’ A ‘Brain Gain’, Citizens Ridicule Army Chief As Thousands Of Doctors, Engineers Leave The Country

World’s First: How Chinese Surgeons Grafted Woman’s Torn-Off Ear Onto Foot To Keep It Alive Before Reattaching It To Head

Will Digvijaya Singh Be The Next Big Exit From Congress? Veteran Leader Shares PM Modi’s Photo, Praises BJP‑RSS

What Is ‘Somaliland’, The Independent State Officially Recognised By Israel? Why It Matters, How It’s Less About Land And More About Control Of The Red Sea | Explained

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

QUICK LINKS