Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Play Another Match For Delhi In The Tournament?

India’s star batter Virat Kohli returned with Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and looked in incredible form in the two matches that he played for Delhi against Andhra and Gujarat respectively. According to reports, Kohli had earlier made himself available for the two matches but can return to play the fixture against Railways in Bengaluru.

NewsX.com has learnt that Kohli has already left after the conclusion of the match against Gujarat while Yash Dhull has joined the squad in Bengaluru.

While the right-handed batter is likely to miss the next few fixtures, it is still uncertain whether he will join the Delhi team for the match against Railways which is scheduled for January 6. Meanwhile, Kohli played an important role in Delhi’s successful run in the first two matches after the Rishabh Pant-led side clinched victories on both the occasions.

The right-hander has been in sublime for and has scored six 50+ scores on the trot. Kohli hit a fifty against Australia in third ODI and then notched up two consecutive tons against South Africa and concluded the three-match series with a half-century.

He continued the form in domestic circuit and followed it with a hundred and a fifty.

