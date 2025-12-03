Virat Kohli Edges Toward No. 1 After Passing Shubman Gill, How Close Is He Now to Dethroning Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli’s sensational form in the ongoing ODI series has sparked major movement in the ICC ODI rankings, pushing him past Shubham Gill and placing him within striking distance of Rohit Sharma’s No. 1 spot.

After smashing his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi during India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli’s rating points have surged, narrowing the gap between him and Rohit to just 32 points. With more matches left in the series, all eyes are now on whether Virat Kohli can continue his red-hot run and reclaim the top position in world cricket.

Virat Kohli ICC ODI Ranking Spot

Virat Kohli has climbed to the No.4 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings, putting himself within reach of the top spot. His rise has pushed India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill down to fifth place, largely because Gill hasn’t featured in recent matches after suffering a neck injury during the Test series.

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli has climbed to 751 rating points, putting him only 32 points away from the top-ranked batter, Rohit Sharma. Rohit continues to hold the No. 1 position with 783 points, boosted slightly by his quick 57 in the series opener in Ranchi. While his increase was small, all eyes will be on whether he can sustain this momentum through the rest of the ODI series.

Rank Player Country Rating 1 Rohit Sharma India 783 2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 766 3 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 764 4 Virat Kohli India 751 5 Shubman Gill India 738 6 Babar Azam Pakistan 722 7 Harry Tector Ireland 708 8 Shai Hope West Indies 701 9 Shreyas Iyer India 693 10 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 690

Virat Kohli 53rd ODI Century During India vs South Africa

Virat Kohli smashed his second consecutive century of the three-match series against South Africa. He brought up his hundred in just 90 balls, celebrating his 53rd ODI century and 84th international century with a trademark leap. This followed Virat’s brilliant 135 off 120 deliveries in the opening match in Ranchi, marking back-to-back centuries in the series.