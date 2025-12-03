Virat Kohli Edges Toward No. 1 After Passing Shubman Gill, How Close Is He Now to Dethroning Rohit Sharma in ICC ODI Rankings

Virat Kohli’s sensational form in the ongoing ODI series has sparked major movement in the ICC ODI rankings, pushing him past Shubham Gill and placing him within striking distance of Rohit Sharma’s No. 1 spot.
After smashing his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi during India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli’s rating points have surged, narrowing the gap between him and Rohit to just 32 points. With more matches left in the series, all eyes are now on whether Virat Kohli can continue his red-hot run and reclaim the top position in world cricket.
Virat Kohli ICC ODI Ranking Spot
Virat Kohli has climbed to the No.4 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings, putting himself within reach of the top spot. His rise has pushed India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill down to fifth place, largely because Gill hasn’t featured in recent matches after suffering a neck injury during the Test series.
Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli has climbed to 751 rating points, putting him only 32 points away from the top-ranked batter, Rohit Sharma. Rohit continues to hold the No. 1 position with 783 points, boosted slightly by his quick 57 in the series opener in Ranchi. While his increase was small, all eyes will be on whether he can sustain this momentum through the rest of the ODI series.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Rating
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|783
|2
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|766
|3
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|764
|4
|Virat Kohli
|India
|751
|5
|Shubman Gill
|India
|738
|6
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|722
|7
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|708
|8
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|701
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|693
|10
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|690
Virat Kohli 53rd ODI Century During India vs South Africa
Virat Kohli smashed his second consecutive century of the three-match series against South Africa. He brought up his hundred in just 90 balls, celebrating his 53rd ODI century and 84th international century with a trademark leap. This followed Virat’s brilliant 135 off 120 deliveries in the opening match in Ranchi, marking back-to-back centuries in the series.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.