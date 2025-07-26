Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar’s Endorsement Income Revealed: Ravi Shastri Shares Eye-Watering Figures

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently opened up about the jaw-dropping endorsement incomes of Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar. His comments came during a chat with former England players on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast hosted by The Overlap on YouTube.

Shastri Reveals How Kohli, Dhoni, Tendulkar Earn Beyond the Field

When Michael Vaughan curiously asked what kind of figures Indian players command, Shastri didn’t hold back. He shared that these icons rake in well over ₹100 crore just from endorsements, causing visible astonishment among Vaughan, Cook, Lloyd, and Tufnell.

“They earn a lot. A lot through endorsements, for sure and upwards of 100 crores, ” Shastri said when asked about the scale of their earnings. He then broke it down to pounds for his UK audience: “Well which would say 10 million.”

Shastri elaborated that players like Dhoni, Kohli, and Tendulkar often take on over 15 to 20 brand deals a year, sometimes shooting an entire campaign in a single day. “Someone like an M.S or a Virat or Sachin and his pomp. They would do over 15-20 ads. And it’s per day. There is no time, ” he added.

“WOW!” 🤯 Ravi Shastri reveals the eye-watering salaries of India’s top cricketers 🤑 pic.twitter.com/H2GQPVCMs7 — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) July 24, 2025

Brand Power of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Though cricket isn’t a global sport in the same sense as football, players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar have broken that barrier through sheer popularity and brand value. They’ve become global icons in their own right, influencing markets beyond cricket grounds.

Their reach has allowed them to partner with premium brands, making their net worth soar. All three names are now not only seen as cricketing greats but as corporate powerhouses with lasting brand presence. For many companies, their face is as valuable as the product.

Kohli and Co’s Popularity Extends Beyond Cricket Earnings

The trio’s commercial appeal doesn’t seem to fade even after retirement, especially in the cases of Dhoni and Tendulkar. Kohli continues to lead in endorsements among active cricketers, but even the retired legends remain in high demand.

Their income from ads rivals or even surpasses what they earned from cricket contracts. It’s a testament to the unique connection they have with the Indian audience, who continue to rally behind their heroes in every form, be it on field or in advertisements.

England Lead Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test After Day 2

While the conversation around off-field riches was unfolding, England tightened their grip on the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester. By stumps on Day 2, the English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had nearly erased India’s first-innings lead.

They shared a dominant 166-run partnership at the top. With this, England looked firmly in control after India posted a competitive 358. That total was built on half-centuries from Jaiswal, Sudharsan, and Pant, but Ben Stokes’ five-wicket haul, the first in eight years, turned the tide.

