LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk CBSE 10th result 2026 out DU College cbse IPL 2026 Match 23 Dream11 Team pakistan bihar liquor ban latest viral news Amravati MMS Scandal pakistan loan china HIV outbreak maharashtra news Cricket H-1B visa asim munir csk
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

Former India pacer and current Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel offered a candid take on Jasprit Bumrah’s popularity and the larger fast-bowling ecosystem in the country.

Virat Kohli with Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli with Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 15, 2026 17:00:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

Former India pacer and current Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has opened about Jasprit Bumrah’s popularity and the fast bowing ecosystem in India. Speaking to TOI, Munaf acknowledged Bumrah’s superstar status but pointed out the difference in mass appeal compared to a batter like Virat Kohli. “How will that happen, sir? Look at Virat Kohli’s popularity and Bumrah’s popularity. There is a difference,” Munaf Patel said. “Bumrah is a star, no doubt, but there is still a difference when you compare his popularity with someone like Virat Kohli,” he added.

He stressed that pace has become the defining currency in modern cricket. “If you ask me to find bowlers who can bowl at 125 kmph, I can bring many. But if you ask for bowlers who can consistently hit 140+, they are very rare,” he explained.

“And the reality is, if you bowl 140+, you won’t go unnoticed. There’s almost no chance.”

You Might Be Interested In

Munaf further pointed out what he sees as a paradox in Indian cricket. Despite the clear demand for genuine pace, many aspiring fast bowlers are not being groomed effectively to reach those speeds.

“It’s actually the easiest pathway right now,” he said. “If you are a fast bowler who can hit 135–140+, you can get into the Indian team quickly. But if you bowl at 125, no matter how much you swing the ball, you may not even get picked in IPL auctions.”

He also questioned whether institutions are doing enough to develop fast bowlers in a scientific and structured way. Referring to the National Cricket Academy, Munaf Patel stressed the need for a proper system involving coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to help pacers build speed safely and effectively.

“You need to understand how to build that pace, strength, technique, and workload management. Who is teaching that? That’s where the focus should be,” he added.

Munaf Patel’s remarks highlight a larger debate in Indian cricket — while elite performers like Jasprit Bumrah are celebrated, there is an urgent need to strengthen the pipeline and develop more high-quality fast bowlers for the future.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsjasprit bumrahJasprit Bumrah bowlingJasprit Bumrah newsMunaf Patelvirat kohli newsVirat Kohli runsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

PSL 2026 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

NAM vs SCO 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Namibia vs Scotland Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Windhoek Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 23- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Namibia vs Scotland 1st T20I Live Streaming and Broadcast Channel Details : Where To Watch NAM vs SCO Match Live On TV And Online

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

LATEST NEWS

‘He Wrote Me A Letter…’ Donald Trump Says Xi Jinping Assured Him China Is Not Supplying Weapons to Iran Amid Rising US-China Tensions

Krishnavataram Part 1 Trailer OUT: You Won’t Believe The Shocking Final Scene And Release Date Reveal

Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: Not Satisfied With Results, You Can Reappear In Boards Under Two Exam System | Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide

Dubai Nurseries Reopening from April 16: KHDA Confirms In-Person Learning Return | UAE Ministry of Education Assessment Changes

Amarnath Yatra 2026 Registration Begins: How Can You Apply Online? Check Dates, Routes, Application Form And Complete Process Here

What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

How to Download Facebook Reels: Top 6 Tools

DU Dress Code Row: Student Alleges She Was Barred From Stage Over Sleeveless Outfit At Nari Shakti Event, Reveals, ‘Felt Deeply Embarrassed’

Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict
Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict
Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict
Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

QUICK LINKS