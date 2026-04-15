Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah— Who is The Bigger Star in India? 2011 World Cup Winner Munaf Patel Shares His Verdict

Former India pacer and current Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has opened about Jasprit Bumrah’s popularity and the fast bowing ecosystem in India. Speaking to TOI, Munaf acknowledged Bumrah’s superstar status but pointed out the difference in mass appeal compared to a batter like Virat Kohli. “How will that happen, sir? Look at Virat Kohli’s popularity and Bumrah’s popularity. There is a difference,” Munaf Patel said. “Bumrah is a star, no doubt, but there is still a difference when you compare his popularity with someone like Virat Kohli,” he added.

He stressed that pace has become the defining currency in modern cricket. “If you ask me to find bowlers who can bowl at 125 kmph, I can bring many. But if you ask for bowlers who can consistently hit 140+, they are very rare,” he explained.

“And the reality is, if you bowl 140+, you won’t go unnoticed. There’s almost no chance.”

Munaf further pointed out what he sees as a paradox in Indian cricket. Despite the clear demand for genuine pace, many aspiring fast bowlers are not being groomed effectively to reach those speeds.

“It’s actually the easiest pathway right now,” he said. “If you are a fast bowler who can hit 135–140+, you can get into the Indian team quickly. But if you bowl at 125, no matter how much you swing the ball, you may not even get picked in IPL auctions.”

He also questioned whether institutions are doing enough to develop fast bowlers in a scientific and structured way. Referring to the National Cricket Academy, Munaf Patel stressed the need for a proper system involving coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to help pacers build speed safely and effectively.

“You need to understand how to build that pace, strength, technique, and workload management. Who is teaching that? That’s where the focus should be,” he added.

Munaf Patel’s remarks highlight a larger debate in Indian cricket — while elite performers like Jasprit Bumrah are celebrated, there is an urgent need to strengthen the pipeline and develop more high-quality fast bowlers for the future.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

