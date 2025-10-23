Virat Kohli Urged To Walk Off By Rohit Sharma! Are We Watching The End Of Virat Kohli’s Career?

During the second ODI between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team held at Adelaide Oval, Virat Kohli, a long time batter, experienced a very uncharacteristic dip. In this match, his second duck in ODIs in the first time of his long international career, he was dismissed.

Virat Kohli Urged To Walk Off By Rohit Sharma

This was dismissed on the bowling of Xavier Bartlett, who trapped Kohli lbw after only four balls and the crowd was shocked. Kohli had been fired previously in the series opener already, adding to the worry about his results. What contributed to the emotional content of the scene was the gesture of Kohli who left the field, he stopped and waved to the Adelaide audience. This was seen by many to be a sweet farewell to a place where he has been a stronghold. Rohit Sharma was also in the concoction of this moment. When Kohli had an idea of taking a review after he was fired, it was Rohit who gave him advice to walk back without taking a review, hinting at an unspoken acknowledgment of the seriousness of the situation.

Virat Kohli discussing to Rohit Sharma about the DRS a brief glimpse of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together during batting.🥺 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/yIqYFOvo0E — Rohit Singh (@RohitSi92742945) October 23, 2025







Will Virat Kohli Retire?

Virat Kohli and the wave of good bye rekindled again the speculation concerning his future, and the retirement was a sad topic among the fans, as well as the media. It was not merely a bad patch, but seemed a turning point. At the same time, the more consistent innings of Rohit was a contrast, although the focus was on what Kohli would do next and what would happen to both of the Indian elder champions.

