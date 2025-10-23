LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster ind vs aus 2nd odi India vs Australia bill gates Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Will Both the Star Players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire after Australia series? For Kohli, coming into the series with such high expectations, there is more to the two first ball ducks than two low scores. There are questions about 'His role' and 'His timing' but perhaps the most compelling inquiry is whether this phase of Kohli's cricketing story is coming to an end.

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series?(Image Credit: ANI)
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series?(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 23, 2025 11:23:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

It is safe to say that the first series back in international one day cricket after opting out of both T20Is and Tests, threw Virat Kohli in to new territory. He got out for a duck in the opening match at Optus Stadium in Perth, he was unable to score even after seven deliveries faced. Fast forward to a couple days later at the Adelaide Oval and Kohli’s struggles took on a new life, as he got out for a duck again, this time an eight ball appearance.

Will Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

What took this moment beyond just poor form, was his gesture as he walked off from the Adelaide ground. He raised his hand in a subtle wave to the audience, at his apparently recognised fortress, where he averages the most runs by a visiting batter across all formats. The wave triggered speculation. Is it just a casual wave in recognition of audience support or is it something deeper, a potential farewell, a signal of considering the pending coming ahead? The situation feels heavy Kohli has returned after a long break of seven months, and his first outings have felt anything but normal. For Kohli, coming into the series with such high expectations, there is more to the two first ball ducks than two low scores. There are questions about ‘His role’ and ‘His timing’ but perhaps the most compelling inquiry is whether this phase of Kohli’s cricketing story is coming to an end.

Will Rohit Sharma Retire After Australia Series?

For Rohit Sharma, it could just as well be a moment of transition, not only from form, but from legacy. Rohit Sharma scored his 59th ODI 50 on the second day match of India vs Australia series. Kohli’s tribute in Adelaide may have been a solidarity salute to the crowd, but fans and observers read it now as a sign, a cricketing giant, wrestling with form, wrestling with timing and maybe staring down the barrel of the next phase of a remarkable cricketing career. Dips in form happen in cricketing history. But the depths of dips in form at this level, with shadowing on an emotional wave for a home crowd in a comfortable venue, create thoughtfulness. While India look forward, they look forward closely to the next move by Kohli, and Rohit has the responsibility of leading the next phase of Indian cricket.

Also Read: India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck Again

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1ind vs aus 2nd odiIndia vs Australia 2025rohit sharmaRohit Sharma retirementVirat Kohli consecutive ducksVirat Kohli duckvirat kohli retirement

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Makes Another Record, Becomes 1st Indian Vs Australia To Reach…

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For A Duck Again

Ashwin Reveals Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Biggest Attraction In India Vs Australia ODIs: ‘Stands Might Be Filled In Adelaide…’

Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

LATEST NEWS

‘I Started Disliking Diwali…’: Instagram User Shares Video Showing Heap Of Garbage Left In Front Of Lord Shiva Statue In Delhi, Watch

BRIEF-Hunting Says 2025 EBITDA Expected At Lower End Of $135-$145 Million Range

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

ANALYSIS-Hopes for Xi-Trump summit dampened by tough Beijing moves, rising tension

Roche raises guidance even after weak dollar weighs on sales

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

BRIEF-Bridgestone Corp: Yasuhiro Morita To Become Global CEO, Effective Jan 1, 2026

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 2 Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s Romance Nears Rs 15 Cr Despite Thamma Clash!

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI
Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI
QUICK LINKS