Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

It is safe to say that the first series back in international one day cricket after opting out of both T20Is and Tests, threw Virat Kohli in to new territory. He got out for a duck in the opening match at Optus Stadium in Perth, he was unable to score even after seven deliveries faced. Fast forward to a couple days later at the Adelaide Oval and Kohli’s struggles took on a new life, as he got out for a duck again, this time an eight ball appearance.

Will Virat Kohli Retire After Australia Series? Virat Kohli’s Second Duck In India vs Australia 2nd ODI

What took this moment beyond just poor form, was his gesture as he walked off from the Adelaide ground. He raised his hand in a subtle wave to the audience, at his apparently recognised fortress, where he averages the most runs by a visiting batter across all formats. The wave triggered speculation. Is it just a casual wave in recognition of audience support or is it something deeper, a potential farewell, a signal of considering the pending coming ahead? The situation feels heavy Kohli has returned after a long break of seven months, and his first outings have felt anything but normal. For Kohli, coming into the series with such high expectations, there is more to the two first ball ducks than two low scores. There are questions about ‘His role’ and ‘His timing’ but perhaps the most compelling inquiry is whether this phase of Kohli’s cricketing story is coming to an end.

For Rohit Sharma, it could just as well be a moment of transition, not only from form, but from legacy. Rohit Sharma scored his 59th ODI 50 on the second day match of India vs Australia series. Kohli’s tribute in Adelaide may have been a solidarity salute to the crowd, but fans and observers read it now as a sign, a cricketing giant, wrestling with form, wrestling with timing and maybe staring down the barrel of the next phase of a remarkable cricketing career. Dips in form happen in cricketing history. But the depths of dips in form at this level, with shadowing on an emotional wave for a home crowd in a comfortable venue, create thoughtfulness. While India look forward, they look forward closely to the next move by Kohli, and Rohit has the responsibility of leading the next phase of Indian cricket.

